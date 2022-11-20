Lexington: M&T pawn and gun store robbery

Vehicle drove through store’s entrance. (Mark Richardson/Owner)

Lexington, North Carolina: November 20, 2022 A vehicle, at roughly 3:45 in the morning, drove through the front door of M&T Pawn and Gun Store. At least three suspects are seen entering into the pawn and gun store and begin to break display cases and remove items. According to Lexington‘s Police to Citizen reports, there are no updates. Mark Richardson, believed to be the store’s owner, reported the incident to his social media. If you have any tips you are asked to please contact Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302.

Three suspects, one of which is ducked behind the counter. (The Modern Times)

In the security videos shared on the owners social media page—a vehicle is seen driving through what is believed to be the store’s entrance. Two suspects enter the store and begin to break display cases. The vehicle exits the store and a third suspect is seen entering the store. All three suspects are seen looting items from the store, and after less than one minute the three suspects exit the store.

In Lexington, North Carolina you have a 1 in 187 chance of being the victim of a violent crime or 5.13 out of 1,000. The national average is 4 out of 1,000. When property crime is considered, the national average is 19 out of 1,000 being the victim of a property crime. Lexington is 1.5x higher at a rate of 30.36 out of 1,000. Property crime statistics include; burglary, theft, and motor vehicle theft. Lexington also ranks higher in violent and non-violent crimes on average than the average of, North Carolina, overall.

