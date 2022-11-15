FTX collapse sheds light on financial link between, Clinton and Elon Musk

The Modern Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MczLi_0jC3JJr400
The financial link between Hillary and Elon.(THE MODERN TIMES)

November 11, 2022 FTX, Alameda Research, and nearly 130 other affiliates began voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Investors from companies to private citizens reportedly lost a combined billions. Investors included; Blackrock, Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Coinbase, Teachers Venture Growth, and a hardly mentioned company called, K5 Global.

K5 global claims they back [financially] category-defining companies from inception to IPO. Companies under the k5 global umbrella include; AirBnB, Coinbase, Uber, DuckDuckGo, as well as many other companies ranging in a wide array of specific fields. Two additional companies under this K5 umbrella are— Space X (yes that space X) and The Boring Company which are both companies of Elon Musk.

Micheal Kives is the person in charge of, K5 Global. Kives has a personal relationship with Musk—even has been documented calling him to lend him advice during the twitter buyout. “Musk frequently crashes at the Beverly Hills home of the Hillary Clinton bundler Michael Kives — an influential agent turned venture capitalist…” — The New York Times. As you can read the New York Times tells you how Kives is connected to the Clinton’s. As well as the relationship between Musk and Kives is enough to where he is able to “crash” at his home. — See Kives came from a talent agency called, CAA. He departed from CAA to open, K5 Global. CAA just “coincidentally” just cut ties with Ye (formally Kanye West). Reportedly they had just wrapped up production on a Kanye West documentary that is now “shelved”. Additionally to show how far back Kives, Clinton’s/DNC/ and even Hollywood A-Listers go back.

This is collusion—This comes from an invitation from 2007.

“Please join: Scott Budnick * Michael Kives *Brett Ratner * Steve Bing * Ron Burkle

With Co-Hosts:

Christina Aguilera * Matt Alvarez * Angie Banicki * Brent Bolthouse

* Penelope Cruz * Doug Ellin * Heather Graham * Chad Griffin *

Victoria Harvie * Eric Kranzler * Debbie Liebling * Eva Longoria *

George Maloof * Phil Maloof * Mike Myers * Jamie Patricof *

Todd Phillips * Jeremy Piven * Ben Schwerin * Ben Silverman *

Brian Weinstein * Will.I.Am

(Committee in formation)

In welcoming:

Senator Hillary Clinton

Wednesday, May 30th, 2007

9:00 pm

At the home of Brett Ratner

That was from 2007, imagine the who is being pulled into donate, or who in Hollywood say pushes a certain message because the people backing them and booking them are also the same ones who are lining the pockets and being the movers and shakers for the DNC.

And even further, Kives has worked with the Clinton’s since at least 2001. A CNN article from 2001 states, “ Michael Kives, a spokesman for the ex-president, said Wednesday.” Kives was accredited as being their spokesman.

Showing a glimpse into the history of Kives and the Clinton’s along with the knowledge of the financial backing from Kives to Musk. Begs the question— is Musk really what the media portrays him as currently? Is he really this right leaning troll going against the grain and mainstream media? Or is this a very complex game of chess on full display?

What are you thoughts on Elon, on Hillary? Have you ever heard of K5 Global before? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments! Stay informed for a better life —

—The Modern Times

—-——

Sources:

https://medium.com/@allenkithowell/heres-wiki-proof-that-the-clinton-machine-was-behind-the-flood-of-new-democratic-presidential-dfea4897756

https://www.politico.com/blogs/ben-smith/2007/05/hillary-back-to-hollywood-001264

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/11/style/elon-musk-social-calendar.amp.html

https://fortune.com/2022/10/24/caa-talent-agency-cuts-ties-kanye-west/amp/

https://www.cnn.com/2001/ALLPOLITICS/08/29/clinton.radio/index.html

https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/rise-fall-crypto-exchange-ftx-2022-11-10/

https://variety.com/2018/film/news/caa-michael-kives-k5-global-1202710338/amp/

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/general-news/hollywood-nuptials-lured-clintons-sheryl-sandberg-1164084/amp/

https://www.ft.com/content/db415ae9-938d-45bd-a8b7-510ce2edc943

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Elon Musk# FTX# Crypto# DNC# Hollywood

Comments / 14

Published by

Stay informed for a better life with, The Modern Times. From geopolitics to local stories and everything in between. Contact: themoderntimes.us@gmail.com

Lexington, NC
472 followers

More from The Modern Times

Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks receives sentence

Darrell Brooks.(Scott Ash/Now News Group) On Wednesday, November 16 2022– Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced Darrell Brooks to six life sentences and 762 years in prison for the hate attack on the attendees of the Waukesha Christmas parade in November of 2021.

Read full story
7 comments
Maryland State

CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?

Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.

Read full story
1 comments

Zero 2023 Tesla models qualify for ‘Clean Vehicle Tax Credit’ — a look at which vehicles do qualify

2022/2023 Tesla’s do not currently qualify.(BRANDON STUCK/THE MODERN TIMES) President Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act(GETTY IMAGES) On, August 16 2022, President Biden signed the inflation reduction act. A piece of that legislation included is the clean vehicle tax credit. CVT credit is worth up to, $7,500. $3,500 for meeting critical mineral requirements and an additional $3,500 for battery component requirements being met fully. Certain qualifications can be met with vehicles purchased prior to the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act to qualify for the credit.

Read full story
6 comments
Lexington, NC

Lexington: Rob’s speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots

With Pumpkin spice something’s adorning menus everywhere, the mesmerizing array of fall colors gliding towards earth, warm jackets and heaters — holiday season is here!. Receiving gifts always feels great—a better holiday feeling, giving back. This year Rob’s speed shop host the second annual Toys for Tots car show. Event date is, November 12 2022 starting at 9am with trophies being presented at 2pm. Located at 135 Lowe’s boulevard, Lexington. Entry fee is $20 or any new un-wrapped gift, all proceeds are donated to Davidson County Toys for Tots.

Read full story
1 comments

Ukraine seeks American volunteers amid American military’s search to fill deficits in recruiting and active personnel

Join the fight, if you feel so inclined.(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Since the conflict in Ukraine started in February 2022, America has committed over $54 billion dollars to Ukraine. Resources have been depleted, and both sides have lost a tremendous amount of service members. Winter is approaching and now Ukraine is asking for international volunteers to serve in the conflict.

Read full story
166 comments

$2,500 fine per “transactions involving cigarettes”

No cigarettes with PayPal(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Earlier this month, PayPal (owners of Venmo) came under fire due to a “misinformation” clause. Stating users of the service could be fined $2500 for each instance of misinformation among other instances of speech deemed unsatisfactory to PayPal. Yet there is another find that hits a little harder in North Carolina, the tobacco manufacturing leader of America, $2500 for cigarette purchases using PayPal. 16.5% of North Carolinian's smoke according to, the American Health Rating.

Read full story
24 comments

Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.

IRS , American Flag(MyChesCo) Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’sdata for household income,

Read full story
3 comments

How to see where you and your iPhone have been.

Privacy?(Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times) Privacy in America, a phrase alone that, is controversial. Tech companies becoming billion dollar companies, thanks to selling data. Also, the countless ways data is used with and without permission- luckily this is not that article!

Read full story
3 comments
Boston, MA

Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.

Earlier this week, reports were flooding the internet; “Boston University develops new covid strain with 80% kill rate.”. "This was a statement taken out of context for the purposes of sensationalism," National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories Director Ronald Corley, also a BU professor, told the school Tuesday , “and it totally misrepresents not only the findings, but [also] the purpose of the study."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy