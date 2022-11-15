FTX collapse sheds light on financial link between, Clinton and Elon Musk

The financial link between Hillary and Elon. (THE MODERN TIMES)

November 11, 2022 FTX, Alameda Research, and nearly 130 other affiliates began voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States. Investors from companies to private citizens reportedly lost a combined billions. Investors included; Blackrock, Tom Brady and now ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, Coinbase, Teachers Venture Growth, and a hardly mentioned company called, K5 Global.

K5 global claims they back [financially] category-defining companies from inception to IPO. Companies under the k5 global umbrella include; AirBnB, Coinbase, Uber, DuckDuckGo, as well as many other companies ranging in a wide array of specific fields. Two additional companies under this K5 umbrella are— Space X (yes that space X) and The Boring Company which are both companies of Elon Musk.

Micheal Kives is the person in charge of, K5 Global. Kives has a personal relationship with Musk—even has been documented calling him to lend him advice during the twitter buyout. “Musk frequently crashes at the Beverly Hills home of the Hillary Clinton bundler Michael Kives — an influential agent turned venture capitalist…” — The New York Times. As you can read the New York Times tells you how Kives is connected to the Clinton’s. As well as the relationship between Musk and Kives is enough to where he is able to “crash” at his home. — See Kives came from a talent agency called, CAA. He departed from CAA to open, K5 Global. CAA just “coincidentally” just cut ties with Ye (formally Kanye West). Reportedly they had just wrapped up production on a Kanye West documentary that is now “shelved”. Additionally to show how far back Kives, Clinton’s/DNC/ and even Hollywood A-Listers go back.

This is collusion—This comes from an invitation from 2007.

“Please join: Scott Budnick * Michael Kives *Brett Ratner * Steve Bing * Ron Burkle

With Co-Hosts:

Christina Aguilera * Matt Alvarez * Angie Banicki * Brent Bolthouse

* Penelope Cruz * Doug Ellin * Heather Graham * Chad Griffin *

Victoria Harvie * Eric Kranzler * Debbie Liebling * Eva Longoria *

George Maloof * Phil Maloof * Mike Myers * Jamie Patricof *

Todd Phillips * Jeremy Piven * Ben Schwerin * Ben Silverman *

Brian Weinstein * Will.I.Am

(Committee in formation)

In welcoming:

Senator Hillary Clinton

Wednesday, May 30th, 2007

9:00 pm

At the home of Brett Ratner

That was from 2007, imagine the who is being pulled into donate, or who in Hollywood say pushes a certain message because the people backing them and booking them are also the same ones who are lining the pockets and being the movers and shakers for the DNC.

And even further, Kives has worked with the Clinton’s since at least 2001. A CNN article from 2001 states, “ Michael Kives, a spokesman for the ex-president, said Wednesday.” Kives was accredited as being their spokesman.

Showing a glimpse into the history of Kives and the Clinton’s along with the knowledge of the financial backing from Kives to Musk. Begs the question— is Musk really what the media portrays him as currently? Is he really this right leaning troll going against the grain and mainstream media? Or is this a very complex game of chess on full display?

What are you thoughts on Elon, on Hillary? Have you ever heard of K5 Global before? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments! Stay informed for a better life —

—The Modern Times

