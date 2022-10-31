$2,500 fine per “transactions involving cigarettes”

No cigarettes with PayPal (Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times)

$2500 Misinformation Fine

Earlier this month, PayPal (owners of Venmo) came under fire due to a “misinformation” clause. Stating users of the service could be fined $2500 for each instance of misinformation among other instances of speech deemed unsatisfactory to PayPal. Yet there is another find that hits a little harder in North Carolina, the tobacco manufacturing leader of America, $2500 for cigarette purchases using PayPal. 16.5% of North Carolinian's smoke according to, the American Health Rating.

A pack a day in fines could cost (not including the cigarettes) $912,500 if using PayPal to make these purchases over the course of a year, according to their user agreement and acceptable use policy.

According to the “Acceptable use policy” in the user agreement, cigarette purchases are in violation of the terms. However, if a user of PayPal wants to purchase; non-cigarette tobacco products, cigars, or e-cigarettes, the user must first write to PayPal and obtain permission for the purchase.

However, cigarettes are not included in that clause. That would put them on the same level as narcotics, steroids, or misinformation transactions.

Fact-checking the Fact-checkers...

Emily Mason, of Forbes.com, stated in an October 27th article “PayPal revokes controversial misinformation policy…”. This is false. According to PayPal’s user agreement as of October 29th, "providing false, inaccurate, misleading information (misinformation) is a restricted activity". Which is subject to a, $2,500 fine.

In the article, it is asserted that the misinformation clause has been there since 2013. According to the Wayback machine, that is also false. A screenshot of PayPal’s user agreement from December 2013 has zero mention of misinformation and was last updated 2 years prior in October 2011.

PayPal stock has had a pretty rough year, down roughly 55% year to date. Questionable terms of their user agreement are now coming to light and not helping the $25.37B California-based company. Only time will tell how things end up for PayPal. Subscribe, Like, and Share, The Modern Times, to stay informed for a better life.

