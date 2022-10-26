Finance: New IRS tax codes released, a brief overview for North Carolinians.

Now that American’s are about halfway through the fiscal year, the IRS has released new tax codes/rates for 2023. In North Carolina, according to the census bureau, the median household income in North Carolina is $56,642. While the unmarried individual median income is $32,993. Below are the new rates for these median income thresholds. Referencing the census bureau’s data for household income,

Married individuals filing joint returns and surviving spouses. over $22,000 but not over $89,450 owe at a rate of $2,200 plus 12% of the excess over $22,000.

Married filing separate whose income is over $11,000 but not over $44,725 owe at a rate of $1,100 plus 12% of the excess over $11,000.

Heads of households who are over $15,700 but not over $59,850 owe at a rate of $1,570 plus 12% of the excess over $15,700. HoH’s who are over $59,850 but not over $95,350 owe at a rate of $6,868 plus 22% of the excess over $59,850

Unmarried Individuals whose income is greater than $11,000 but not over $44,725 owe at a rate of $1,100 plus 12% over $11,000. Additionally unmarried individuals whose earning is greater than $44,725 but not over $95,375 owe at a rate of $5,147 plus 22% over $44,725.

Additionally, North Carolina’s state tax, Session Law 2021-180 updated NC individual tax rates for future tax years;

Taxable years beginning in 2023: 4.75%

Taxable years beginning in 2024: 4.6%

Taxable years beginning in 2025: 4.5%

Taxable years beginning in 2026: 4.25%

Taxable years following 2026: 3.99%

Sources:

https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/NC/POP010210

https://www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/Senate/PDF/S105v8.pdf

