How to see where you and your iPhone have been.

Privacy? (Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times)

Privacy in America, a phrase alone that, is controversial. Tech companies becoming billion dollar companies, thanks to selling data. Also, the countless ways data is used with and without permission- luckily this is not that article!

Earlier this year, Apple shocked the world - they would now allow iPhone users the ability to allow or deny the tracking of one’s “personal data” through any app. While on the surface that seems noble. You are still quite literally tracked by your iPhone, everywhere you go, how long you stayed at that location, and an Apple Maps picture showing your general location. This is turned on automatically unless this system function is turned off. Keep reading to find out how you can truly protect your privacy.

First, open your iPhone, select settings then select “Privacy & Security”

Select “Privacy & Security” Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times

Next, at the top of the next page, select “Location Services”

Second step, select “Location Services” (Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times)

Third step, scroll to the bottom, select “System Services”

Third step, select “System Services” (Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times

Fourth step, scroll down and find “Significant Locations”

Fourth step, enter “Significant Locations” (Brandon Stuck/The Modern Times)

Final step, turn off “Significant locations”

I personally turned off the “Significant Locations” function over a year ago. What you will see if you’ve never turned this off is every single location you and your iPhone have ever been! Click on an entry and you’ll see all the data that shows you approximate location, time of arrival, and time of departure!

We hope you find this article helpful, and the information riveting! With these steps you can help protect your privacy but turning off the system function, “Significant Locations”.