Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.

Earlier this week, reports were flooding the internet; “Boston University develops new covid strain with 80% kill rate.”

"This was a statement taken out of context for the purposes of sensationalism," National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories Director Ronald Corley, also a BU professor, told the school Tuesday , “and it totally misrepresents not only the findings, but [also] the purpose of the study."

Researchers at the university were working with a hybrid strain of the virus, by taking the spike protein of omicron and attaching it to the original strain of COVID.

It has probably become white noise at this point- new covid variant present, gain of function research, vaccinate, boost- it is pretty rare for new covid news to be shocking, however when this story broke it nearly broke the internet. Some wonder why is research like this even taking place so long after the initial infections and lockdowns? Others believe we haven’t done enough to understand the virus. The questions surrounding this issue are ever changing and ever evolving. What was “science” one month is completely irrelevant the next. If the pandemic taught us anything, it is to be vigilant and pay attention and perform diligent thorough research and most importantly, don’t take anyone or anything for granted.

