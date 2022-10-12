Shopping Near Hocking Hills, Ohio

Most people know Hocking Hills, Ohio for the beautiful trails and caves in the state park. There are a lot of options for outdoor hiking. However, there are still many things to do if you don’t want to spend your entire visit hiking in the woods. They have restaurants, shopping and other local attractions. Shopping at some of the unique local shops is one of my favorite things to do when we visit the area.

In Rockbridge, Ohio on US-33 there is a nice shopping plaza. Stores in the plaza include The Appalachian Art and Craft Market, Spring Street Antique Store, Holidays Amish Furniture, Laine's Dutch Country Store and more. The Appalachian Art and Craft Market is a beautiful two story store. It is full of unique handmade items made by small and local vendors. The Spring Street Antique Store is large with several different vendors, selling many different types of antiques. I would definitely recommend checking them out when you are in the area.

Appalachian Art and Craft Market Self

Down the road in Logan, Ohio there is another small shopping and dining plaza. The Logan Antique Mall, Hocking Hills Craft Mall, Olde Dutch Restaurant and Weaver's Market and Deli make up some of the unique shopping in the Logan area. The Logan Antique Mall is also a large Antique Mall with many different types of items. The Hocking Hills Craft Mall is right next to the antique mall. It is full of handmade vendor items. Weaver's Market and Deli has all your grocery staples, including fresh deli cheeses, homemade butter and sweets. Try the frozen cookie dough if you get a chance! Olde Dutch Restaurant offers Amish style comfort food and also has a great dinner buffet.

These are just a few of the many options for shopping and dining in the Hocking Hills, Ohio area. Handmade crafts, Amish style gifts and homestyle foods seem to be popular in the area. The small local shops and restaurants have a charm to them, that you can't get in the city. If you are looking for a nice getaway from the city life, Hocking Hills, Ohio is a great family place to visit with plenty to do.