A Great Meal in an Unassuming Place in Lake Placid

After walking around for a few hours in Lake Placid, New York, we were hungry and tired. We got into the car to find somewhere to eat for dinner. We have people with different diet restrictions, as well as children with us, so it can be challenging at times to find a place everyone likes.

After a few places that didn't work out, we found a place called Wise Guys Sports Bar. When we first arrived, we were unsure if this place would be appropriate for our young children. Then the woman behind the bar said hello and to sit where we would like. That reassured us that we were good to go.

Our server was very friendly and the menu was much larger than we had expected. Salads, quesadillas, burgers, sandwiches, soups and chili gave us plenty of options! They immediately brought over bowls of hot popcorn, which we all happily ate. We started off with appetizers of jalapeno poppers and chips with salsa.

We tried many menu items. Grilled cheese, chili, a turkey club. We were able to get a vegetarian quesadilla instead of the chicken. I ordered the Southwest Cobb salad with Ranch dressing. The presentation was great, the chicken was good, much better quality than I was expecting. If you love Ranch dressing, the Ranch was really good as well. They don't have an actual kids menu, but they have plenty of kid friendly foods. Grilled cheese, chicken tenders, fries for example. Everyone really enjoyed their meals.

Wise Guys definitely looks like a run of the mill bar. It's not fancy or updated. However, we couldn't say enough nice things about our server and everyone loved their food. It was a great experience and the food hit the spot. If you are ever in the area, looking for some good food in a laid back environment, give Wise Guys a try.