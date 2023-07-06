Portland, ME

Portland Maine Police Had Fireworks Fired At Them

Portland, Maine, police dealt with a call on Wednesday where a large group of people were shooting off Roman candles and other types of fireworks around the area of Fox Street and Anderson Street around 10:35 p.m. at passing motor vehicles.

According to the Portland police, as soon as they arrived on the scene, they had fireworks fired at them. The police said this went on for over an hour, with officers continuing to have fireworks fired at them as they continued to tell the crowd to leave. The officers also tried to move the crowd from the area. Officers were forced to deploy pepper balls to prevent them from being attacked. The police didn't target any individuals, and the pepper balls struck the ground, which allowed the irritant to spread into the air. Pepper balls are a less-than-lethal projectile deployed with a launcher similar to a paintball marker. The projectiles are plastic-encased capsaicin powder that has an irritating effect on the eyes and respiratory system if inhaled. This non-lethal force was used to assist in dispersing the crowd.

Most of the crowd started dispersing as the officers began to make arrests. Just before midnight, the area was cleared of the crowd. Police ended up making eight arrests, and those arrested were:

  • Chris Ravis Amisi, 21, of Westbrook, for Obstructing Government Administration
  • Nathanael Mawika, 18, of Westbrook for Failure to Disperse
  • Mohamed Artan, 19, of Portland for Refusal to Submit to Arrest
  • 17-year-old juvenile male from Westbrook for Refusal to Submit to Arrest
  • 17-year-old juvenile male from Portland for Refusal to Submit to Arrest
  • 16-year-old juvenile male from Portland for Refusal to Submit to Arrest
  • 15-year-old juvenile male from Portland for Refusal to Submit to Arrest
  • 14-year-old-juvenile male from Portland for Refusal to Submit to Arrest

Investigators will be reviewing video footage from the police body cameras and vehicle cameras to determine if additional charges are warranted and to identify individuals who evaded arrest. The city of Portland does have a city ordinance that prohibits the purchase or use of consumer fireworks.

Portland police are asking anyone who has any information that might assist in this case to call them at (207) 874-8575.

