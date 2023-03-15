High School Girls Basketball Team Banned From Competition After Protesting Against Team With Transgender Player

Photo by Pixabay.com

The Mid-Vermont Christian School is a private Christian school that withdrew from the Vermont Division IV state basketball tournament after they refused to play against the Long Trail School team, which has a transgender student. The head of the Mid-Vermont Christian School, Vicky Fogg, said, “We believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players." "Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

The school has now been banned from competition by the Vermont Principals' Association over the school's stance on transgender players. The Vermont Principals' Association is in charge of all school athletics and said, "The school's actions do not meet the expectations of the Vermont Principals Association first and second policies, commitment to racial, gender-fair, and disability awareness, and policy on gender identity."

The head of Mid-Vermont Christian School, Vicky Fogg, said, "Canceling our membership is not a solution and does nothing to deal with the very real issue of safety and fairness facing women's sports in our beloved state."

With an ongoing debate over transgender athletes having an unfair and competitive advantage, there are now 14 states that have laws banning transgender females from competing in women's sports at schools:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

The states of Montana, Idaho, Utah, and West Virginia all currently have injunctions that are temporarily blocking the enforcement of the states' bans. West Virginia was taken to court by the ACLU over the state ban, with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit ruling in favor of the ACLU. The ACLU argues that the law violates federal Title IX protections against discrimination on the basis of sex in education programs or activities. The Attorney General for West Virginia has asked the Supreme Court to look at the case.