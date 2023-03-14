Biden will Sign a new Executive Order to Reduce Gun Violence

Photo by Pixabay.com

President Biden will be signing his latest Executive Order today to strengthen background checks and take other steps he says will reduce gun violence. Biden will give a speech today in which he will talk about his executive order in Monterey Park, where a gunman went into a nearby dance hall and shot 20 people during a Lunar New Year celebration in January.

Biden's executive order aims to increase the number of background checks being conducted and move the United States as close as possible to universal background checks without additional legislation. The executive order directs Attorney General Merrick Garland to ensure that firearms sellers who don't realize they are required to run background checks or who are willfully violating the law comply with the background check requirements. Biden is also directing Garland to develop and administer a plan to prevent former federally licensed firearms dealers, whose licenses have been revoked or surrendered, from continuing to engage in the business of dealing in firearms.

The executive order will also deal with red flag orders by directing Biden's cabinet members to partner with law enforcement, health care providers, educators, and community leaders to encourage the effective use of the red flag orders. Biden will also direct the Secretary of Transportation to consult with the Department of Justice to work to reduce the theft or loss of firearms during shipping and to improve the reporting of the losses or thefts. The executive order also encourages the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report that will analyze how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors, including how they use military images to market firearms to the public.

Also included in the executive order is having members of the cabinet develop a proposal for how the federal government can better support communities after a mass shooting and what additional resources or authorities the executive branch would need from Congress to implement the proposal.