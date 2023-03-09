President Biden's Budget Proposal

Interior Department Approves the Willow Project

Much to the dismay of many on TikTok, the Interior Department has approved the Willow Project. Environmentalists were trying hard to stop this project, and there was a petition started on Change.org to stop it. The Willow Project is a proposal from Conoco Phillips that would allow for drilling for oil and gas in Alaska. This proposal was for one of the largest drilling operations on public land. The area where the drilling is proposed is on the North Slope of the state. This project will produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day along with 2500 union construction jobs. The project that was approved was trimmed down from the original proposal, which was for five drilling sites. The Interior Department cut that down to three drilling sites.