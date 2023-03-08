Maine Women and Man From the Dominican Republic Arrested Tuesday for Fentanyl After Undercover Investigation

Photo by https://www.penobscot-sheriff.net/inmates

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with the Penobscot County Sheriff and other law enforcement agencies, have been investigating an out-of-state drug trafficking organization that has been responsible for distributing large amounts of fentanyl in Hancock, Somerset, Piscataquis, and Penobscot counties. During the investigation, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested and charged over a dozen people who were connected to the group. Several pounds of fentanyl and tens of thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds were seized.

Just recently, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigators found out that this group now had members that were operating out of a house on Spring Bridge Road in Greenbush. The investigation continued with several undercover fentanyl purchases made inside the house in Greenbush.

Tuesday night, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, assisted by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, the US Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant on the Greenbush house. After searching the house, two people were arrested. The two people arrested were Kelcie Curtis, age 26 of Greenbush, and Cleudy Confesor Carmona Mejia, age 34 of the Dominican Republic. Both were charged with Class A aggravated drug trafficking. Curtis's bail was set at $35,000, and Mejia's bail was set at $50,000.

Seized from the Greenbush house as part of the investigation was approximately 50 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $7,500. Some of the fentanyl was recovered from the home's septic tank. Also, $30,000 in cash, is believed to be from drug sales at the home over the last several weeks.