Border Crisis Continues With a Border Agent Being Assaulted

Photo by Pixabay.com

A female Border Patrol agent was assaulted by a male illegal immigrant over the weekend as she attempted to take him into custody. The Border Patrol agent was injured on her arms and face and she was taken to the hospital for treatment. According to CBP On March 4, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., a U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Tucson, Arizona Sector took a subject into custody near Foudy Road and State Route 92, after investigating the subject’s illegal entry into the U.S. While being placed in a service vehicle, the subject assaulted the agent, injuring the agent’s face and hands. Additional agents responded and took the suspect into custody. The FBI and Cochise County Sheriff's Office are also investigating the incident. For the current fiscal year of 2023, there have been 174 assault incidents on Border Agents.

The Customs and Border Protection agents have also been very busy with border issues including human smuggling attempts and fentanyl and other drug smuggling attempts. Just last week Border Patrol in the Laredo, Texas Sector arrested 37 migrants that were attempting to be smuggled in tractor-trailers. The Tucson, Arizona sector arrested three smugglers with 3 vehicles attempting to smuggle in 54 migrants.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz gave his weekly breakdown of activity and he reported there were: