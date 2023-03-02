Some of the New Bills Introduced in Congress Include Prohibiting Offshore Drilling and Permitting Asylum Seekers to Work

Taxpayers should be aware of what types of legislation are being introduced in both the House and the Senate. I will continue to write about the legislation being put forth by members of Congress so you can contact your representatives if you are in favor of or against the legislation. Here are some of the bills recently introduced.

H.R. 1334 is sponsored by Representative Frederica Wilson, a Democrat from Florida. This bill will reform the requirements regarding the safety and security of families living in public and federally assisted housing in high-crime areas.

H.R. 1332 is sponsored by Rep. Mark Takano, a Democrat from California. This bill will amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to reduce the standard workweek from 40 hours per week to 32 hours per week. This bill has two Democrat cosponsors, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and Rep. Janice Schakowsky of Illinois.

H.R. 1325 is sponsored by Rep.Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine. This bill will permit aliens seeking asylum to be eligible for employment in the United States.

H.R. 1320 is sponsored by Rep. Frank Pallone, a Democrat from New Jersey. This bill will amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to permanently prohibit the conduct of offshore drilling on the outer continental shelf in the Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic, North Atlantic, and Straits of Florida planning areas. There are 30 cosponsors of this bill: 27 Democrats and 3 Republicans.

  • Rep. Earl Blumenauer Oregon (D)
  • Rep. Suzanne Bonamici Oregon (D)
  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester Delaware (D)
  • Rep. Ed Case Hawaii (D)
  • Rep. David Cicilline Rhode Island (D)
  • Rep. Gerald Connolly Virgina (D)
  • Rep. Dwight Evan Pennsylvania (D)
  • Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Pennsylvania (Republican)
  • Rep. Josh Gotheimer New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Raul Grijalva Arizona (D)
  • Rep. Jared Huffman California (D)
  • Rep. Thomas Kean New Jersey (Republican)
  • Rep. Andy Kim New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Barbara Lee California (D)
  • Rep. Robert Menendez New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Jerry Nadler New York (D)
  • Rep. Donald Norcross (D)
  • Rep. Jimmy Panetta California (D)
  • Rep. Bill Pascrell New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Donald Payne New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Chellie Pingree Maine (D)
  • Rep. Katie Porter California (D)
  • Rep. Deborah Ross North Carolina (D)
  • Rep. Adam Schiff California (D)
  • Rep. Bobby Scott Virginia (D)
  • Rep. Mikie Sherrill New Jersey (D)
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell California (D)
  • Rep. Jill Tokuda Hawaii (D)
  • Rep. Jefferson Van Drew New Jersey (Republican)
  • Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman New Jersey (D)

H.R. 1295 is sponsored by Rep. Daniel Goldman, a Democrat from New York. This bill will amend the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to allow individuals to vote in an election for federal office during an early voting period that occurs prior to the date of the election.

H.R. 1289 is sponsored by Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Iowa. This bill will require that any debt limit increase or suspension be balanced by equal spending cuts over the next decade.

H.R. 1279 is sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan, a Republican from Florida. This bill will make daylight savings time permanent. This bill has 13 Republican cosponsors:

  • Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee
  • Rep. Jerry Carl of Alabama
  • Rep. James Comer of Kentucky
  • Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida
  • Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina
  • Rep. Brian Mast of Florida
  • Rep. Cory Mills of Florida
  • Rep. Alexander Mooney of West Virginia
  • Rep. Bill Posey of Florida
  • Rep. John Rutherford of Florida
  • Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida
  • Rep. Dale Strong of Alabama
  • Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida

H.R. 1213 is sponsored by Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona. This bill will amend the Consolidated Appropriations Act by repealing certain provisions relating to the North Atlantic right whales. This bill has seven Democrat cosponsors:

  • Rep. Donald Beyer of Virginia
  • Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
  • Rep. Jared Huffman of California
  • Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  • Rep. Katie Porter of California
  • Rep. Gregorio Killi Camcho Sablan of the Northern Mariana Islands
  • Rep. Melanie Ann Stansburg of New Mexico

