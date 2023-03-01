Maine Beaches Make Another List

Photo by The Maine Writer

Maine tends to land on a list a few times a year, and if you live here or if you have ever happened to visit our state, you can understand why. Maine has landed on Tripadvisor's "The Best of the Best Beaches" top 25 list, coming in at #9 with Ogunquit Beach. The list contains the beaches you would expect in Florida and Hawaii so it's nice for Maine to make this list.

The complete top 10 list includes:

Ka’anapali Beach – Maui, Hawaii

Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida

Driftwood Beach – Jekyll Island, Georgia

Hanalei Beach – Kauai, Hawaii

Ho’okipa Beach Park – Maui, Hawai

Henderson Beach State Park – Destin, Florida

Cannon Beach – Cannon Beach, Oregon

Coronado Beach – Coronado, California

Ogunquit Beach – Ogunquit, Maine

La Jolla Cove – La Jolla, California

Ogunquit Beach is located in the town of Ogunquit, on the coast of Maine with a population of 1,577. The beaches in Ogunquit are very clean and having been to Ogunquit Beach, I would suggest you check out the town and its beaches if you have not already visited.

Where to stay in Ogunquit

If you want to virtually visit from the comfort of your couch, you can check out the webcam that Anchorage by the Sea has for viewing. Anchorage by the Sea is a family-friendly resort that offers accommodations if you decide you want to spend your vacation checking out the beaches.

Another webcam to check out is provided by Beachmere Inn, which also offers lodging with oceanfront views. The Dunes on the Waterfront is one of Maine's original cottage resorts, with charming cottages that have white clapboard and green shutters, and each cottage can accommodate up to six people. If you stay here, you are also located right next to Ogunquit Beach, and it's easy to walk to the shops and restaurants in the village, or you can just get on the trolley that stops right in front of the Dunes.

The Norseman resort is one of the three hotels owned by Lafayette Hotels. The Norseman is the only beachfront hotel on Ogunquit Beach. Aspinquid is only 500 feet from the beach, and Seacastles is located in Ogunquit Village.

Another webcam to check out is Barnacle Billy's webcam of Perkin's Cove. Barnacle Billy's will open for the season on May 4, 2023. Barnacle Billy's menu offers Maine lobster and steamed clams, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, and more. You can dine indoors or out on the patio overlooking Perkin's Cove.

Ogunquit is a favorite spot for tourists, and lodging fills up quickly, so you should consider booking your stay as soon as possible to make sure that accommodations are available for your visit.