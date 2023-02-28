The 1792 Exchange Study Evaluated Companies on Political Bias

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash

The 1792 Exchange is a new nonprofit that has been studying companies to find out their political bias. The nonprofit has compiled a report on over 1,000 companies called Corporate Bias Rating. This report looked at "the policies and practices of over 1,000 companies to determine if a company will cancel a contract or client or boycott, divest, or deny services based on views and beliefs."

Companies are given one of three ratings, from lower risk to medium risk to high risk. Some of the high-risk companies listed have been big supporters of the environmental, social, and governance movement or ESG. The companies are scored across the following six criteria:

1) Has previously denied service to customers, suppliers, or vendors on the basis of their political or religious beliefs or affiliations OR boycotts, divests from, or sanctions regions, people groups, or industries.

2) Charitable giving (including employee matching programs) policies or practices discriminate against charitable organizations based on views or religious beliefs.

3) Employment policies fail to protect against discrimination based on political affiliation, views, and/or religion.

4) Uses corporate reputation to support ideological causes and/or organizations hostile to freedom of religion or speech.

5) Uses corporate funds to advance ideological causes, organizations, or policies hostile to freedom of religion or speech.

6) Uses corporate political contributions for ideological, non-business purposes in a manner that threatens freedom of religion or speech.

Whenever they possibly can, The 1792 Exchange also uses direct sources for their scoring, like the company's website, while at other times they have used third-party sources. The 1792 Exchange study finds that businesses are targeting certain views, and this is a way to help consumers and investors be more informed about the companies they are doing business with. The 1792 Exchange says they are safeguarding free exercise, free speech, and free enterprise.