The Supreme Court Announces it will Decide if the Consumer Financial Protection Agency Funding is Constitutional

Photo by Claire Anderson on Unsplash

The United States Supreme Court announced today that the court has decided to review the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau case and rule on whether the agency is constitutional. This case review came to the Supreme Court after a November ruling against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Congress established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on July 21, 2011. The agency was created as part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The CFPB was created to make sure that financial protection laws are being enforced, and the CFPB would also be responsible for issuing new rules as needed to protect consumers. When Congress created the CFPB, it placed the Federal Reserve in charge of the agency's funding. The CFPB budget for 2023 has increased by 5.7% from 2022 to $731.7 million.

The CFPB was sued by two financial institutions who argued that the CFPB had an unconstitutional funding structure in the case Consumer Financial Protection Bureau v. Community Financial Services Association of America, Limited.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit agreed in the case that the CFPB is unconstitutionally funded. The reason for the decision is that the Federal Reserve has the power to set the CFPB's budget separately from the yearly congressional appropriations process. This protects the budget from the appropriations committee's reviews. The 5th Circuit court ruled that this violates the clause in Article 1, Section 9, of the United States Constitution, which requires that Congress appropriate any money that is drawn from the Treasury. It will now be up to the Supreme Court to decide if the CFPB is being unconstitutionally funded.