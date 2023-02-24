Things to Do in Maine 2/25 & 2/26

This last weekend of February is full of stuff going on, including the basketball tournament at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. There are more fishing derbies, an ice festival, a snowmobile poker run, and more. If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids or something family-friendly, there are plenty of options for you to check out.

Have a great weekend! 😊

Photo by Jake Schumacher on Unsplash

Saturday 2/25

Augusta: The Ancient Ones Gun Show will be held at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., this weekend. Saturday's hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extra parking will be available at the state lots on the corner of Armory St. and Capital St., south of the Armory. There will be a kitchen serving breakfast and lunch as you browse. You will find 149 tables filled with firearms, knives, jewelry, lab puppies, trapping supplies, canned goods, smoked meats and cheeses, and so much more. Admission is $7, with children 18 and under admitted for free. Active military, reserves, and national guard members, as well as their families, are admitted free of charge with proper identification. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.

Bangor: A Veterans and Family Indoor Expo will be held at the Anah Shriner's Auditorium, 1404 Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a family-friendly event for veterans to learn about the PACT Act and other benefits and resources that are available through the state.

Belfast: The 3rd annual Belfast Ice Festival will be held this weekend. Saturday's activities will include the State of Maine Ice Carving Competition at the corner of Main and Cross from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the judging taking place at 3 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides at 14 Main Street from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Brewer: The 17th annual Cabin Fever Reliever will be held this weekend at the Brewer Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual show with local exhibitors showcases all that the Maine outdoors has to offer. This event is fun for all ages, with door prizes and a silent auction. Admission is free, and planned activities include a youth air rifle range, youth archery, and youth fly-tying.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 12th annual Dover-Foxcroft Firefighters Association Ice Fishing Derby will be held this weekend at Sebec Lake on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Farmington: A Winter Farmers' Market will be held at the St. Joseph Center, 130 Quebec Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.

Lincoln: The Brady Nickerson Foundation’s Annual Fishing Derby and Cabin Fever Reliever will be held from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Prince Thomas Park on Prince Street. Compete to catch the biggest fish in Lincoln! Proceeds from the fishing derby benefit the Brady Nickerson Foundation, which supports local baseball programs, pediatric cancer research, and youth scholarships. From 3 to 6 p.m., come and enjoy ice skating on Mattanawcook Pond in Prince Thomas Park. Free ice skate rentals will be available. The Lincoln Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce will have a hot chocolate bar and chili cook-off from 2 to 5 p.m. at the back entrance of the Lincoln Town Office. The evening will end with a bonfire built by the Town of Lincoln Fire Department.

Monson: There will be a poker run hosted by the Narrow Gauge Riders Snowmobile Club at 6:30 a.m., starting at the Lakeshore House on Tenney Hill Road. You will be able to enjoy the outdoors while snowmobiling all over the area to Greenville, The Forks, Monson, Guilford, and more to collect your poker chips. Trade in your poker chips for cards and make your best 5-card poker hand. The best hands will win great prizes from 15 sponsors. All of the donations will go towards the club's groomer fund. Come out and have some fun and help keep the trails groomed.

Norway: Free weekly breakfast at the Norway Grange, 15 Whitman Street, at 8:30 a.m. The Table is offering in-person breakfasts with the option of picking up to-go meals every Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. at the Norway Grange. Please come and join us—there’s always room at the table.

Norway: Free clothing giveaway at The Table on 160 Main Street from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a variety of clothing available in various sizes and for both genders.

Scarborough: There will be a book sale at the Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Skowhegan: Skijor Skowhegan will be at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch skiers and snowboards navigate a groomed track outfitted with gates, jumps, and rings while being pulled by a rope behind a horse and rider. Admission is free, but parking is $10 per vehicle. You will be able to purchase food from one of several on-site vendors to enjoy while watching the race. There will also be a beer garden from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Sunday 2/26

Augusta: The Ancient Ones Gun Show will be held at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Ave., this weekend. Sunday's hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Extra parking will be available at the state lots on the corner of Armory St. and Capital St., south of the Armory. There will be a kitchen serving breakfast and lunch as you browse. You will find 149 tables filled with firearms, knives, jewelry, lab puppies, trapping supplies, canned goods, smoked meats and cheeses, and so much more. Admission is $7, with children 18 and under admitted for free. Active military, reserves, and national guard members, as well as their families, are admitted free of charge with proper identification. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.

Belfast: The 3rd annual Belfast Ice Festival will be held this weekend. Sunday's activities will include ice sculptures on display throughout downtown, a live ice sculpture carving of a lobster at 10 a.m. in Post Office Square, and another carving of the carver's choice at 11 a.m. at 39 Main St. in the parking lot of Rollie's Bar and Grill. Magical Luminary Trail on the Belfast Rail Trail from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Brewer: The 17th annual Cabin Fever Reliever will be held this weekend at the Brewer Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual show with local exhibitors showcases all that the Maine outdoors has to offer. This event is fun for all ages, with door prizes and a silent auction. Admission is free, and planned activities include a youth air rifle range, youth archery, and youth fly-tying.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 12th annual Dover-Foxcroft Firefighters Association Ice Fishing Derby will be held this weekend at Sebec Lake on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Skowhegan: There will be a winter triathlon at Lake George Regional Park West at 9 a.m. Compete as a team or by yourself. A 5-mile cross-country ski, snowshoe, and fat tire bike race. Competitors will snowshoe the west side of Warren Trail, ski around the lake, and end on the fat tire bike trail on the east side. You will be required to provide your own equipment (snowshoes, cross-country skis, and fat-tire bikes). You can rent or borrow gear from Skowhegan Outdoors. The fastest team time wins $150, and the fastest solo time wins $100. Registration fees are $20 for solo racers and $40 for a team of up to three people. Register here.

Skowhegan: There will be a kite fest at Lake George Regional Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Grab your kites and head out on the lake or field to let them fly!