Minnesota Becomes the Latest State to Allow Drivers Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

The Minnesota Senate voted 34–31 to pass the Driver's Licenses for All Bill. Democrats currently control the House, Senate, and governor's office. This bill will allow undocumented immigrants the chance to obtain a driver's license. Previously, to get a driver's license in the state, you had to show proof that you were a legal resident of the United States with identification such as a social security number.

Concerns were raised about the issue of national security since you can board an airplane with a driver's license. Other concerns were also raised that the licenses could be used to register to vote. Suggestions were made to add "driving purposes only" to the license, but that idea was considered discrimination. Senators said citizenship is already verified when someone registers to vote.

The Drivers License for All bill also has protections built into it so police cannot check a person's immigration data if they pull someone over for a traffic stop. The bill will also prohibit federal authorities like Immigration and Customs Enforcement from accessing immigrant data through driver's licenses without a warrant.

Democrat Governor Tim Walz says he will sign the bill as soon as it reaches his desk, and it will be implemented by October 1st.

Minnesota now becomes the 19th state where undocumented immigrants can get a driver's license. The other states are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington. Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico also allow undocumented immigrants to get driver's licenses.

