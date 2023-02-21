Recently Introduced Bills in Congress Include Establishing the National Space Guard and Savings Accounts for Babies

Taxpayers need to be aware of what types of legislation are being introduced in both the House and the Senate. I will continue to write about the legislation being put forth by members of Congress so you can contact your representatives if you are in favor of or against the legislation. Here are some of the new bills recently introduced.
S.298 A bill to regulate large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Senator Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat, introduced this legislation. The bill has 26 Democrat cosponsors and 2 Independents:
- Sen. Blumenthal of Connecticut
- Sen. Booker of New Jersey
- Sen. Cardin of Maryland
- Sen. Carper of Delaware
- Sen. Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Coons of Delaware
- Sen. Cortez Masto of Nevada
- Sen. Duckworth of Illinois
- Sen. Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Feinstein of California
- Sen. Heinrich of New Mexico
- Sen. Hirono of Hawaii
- Sen. Kaine of Virginia
- Sen. King of Maine (Independent)
- Sen. Klobuchar of Minnesota
- Sen. Markey of Massachusetts
- Sen. Merkley of Oregon
- Sen. Murphy of Connecticut
- Sen. Murray of Washington
- Sen. Padilla of California
- Sen. Reed of Rhode Island
- Sen. Rosen of Nevada
- Sen. Sanders of Vermont (Independent)
- Sen. Smith of Minnesota
- Sen. Stabenow of Michigan
- Sen. Van Hollen of Maryland
- Sen. Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Whitehouse of Rhode Island
H.R. 1087 To authorize security deposits and moving cost assistance for low-income households. This bill was introduced by California Democrat Representative Lee.
H.R. 1080 To provide for the reinstatement or compensation of federal employees forced to resign their careers between September 9, 2021, and January 24, 2022, because of the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Florida Republican Rep. Gaetz introduced this bill.
S. 503 A bill to establish the Space National Guard. This bill was introduced by California Democrat Senator Feinstein and there are 9 cosponsors:
- Sen. Bennet of Colorado (D)
- Sen. Blackburn of Tennessee (R)
- Sen. Braun of Indiana (R)
- Sen. Hickenlooper of Colorado (D)
- Sen. Murkowski of Alaska (R)
- Sen. Padilla of California (D)
- Sen. Rubio of Florida (R)
- Sen. Scott of Florida (R)
- Sen. Sinema of Arizona (I)
H.R. 1075 To waive certain prohibitions with respect to nationals of Cuba coming to the United States to play organized professional baseball. This bill was introduced by Tennessee Democrat Rep. Cohen and cosponsored by Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Pocan.
H.R. 1079 To amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to implement a minimum work requirement for able-bodied adults enrolled in state Medicaid programs. Florida Republican Rep. Gaetz introduced this bill.
H.R. 1056 To require the Comptroller General to conduct a study to assess certain environmental review processes with regard to offshore wind projects. This bill was introduced by New Jersey Republican Rep. Smith.
H.R. 1041 To establish American opportunity accounts. This bill will establish tax-exempt, federally funded savings accounts to provide children at birth with a $1,000 savings account with additional deposits added each year based on family income. This legislation will make economic opportunity a birthright for everyone in America and help close the racial wealth gap. This bill was introduced by Democrat Rep. Pressley of Massachusetts and Democrat Senator Booker of New Jersey.
