Recently Introduced Bills in Congress Include Establishing the National Space Guard and Savings Accounts for Babies

Taxpayers need to be aware of what types of legislation are being introduced in both the House and the Senate. I will continue to write about the legislation being put forth by members of Congress so you can contact your representatives if you are in favor of or against the legislation. Here are some of the new bills recently introduced.

S.298 A bill to regulate large capacity ammunition feeding devices. Senator Menendez of New Jersey, a Democrat, introduced this legislation. The bill has 26 Democrat cosponsors and 2 Independents:

Sen. Blumenthal of Connecticut

Sen. Booker of New Jersey

Sen. Cardin of Maryland

Sen. Carper of Delaware

Sen. Casey of Pennsylvania

Sen. Coons of Delaware

Sen. Cortez Masto of Nevada

Sen. Duckworth of Illinois

Sen. Durbin of Illinois

Sen. Feinstein of California

Sen. Heinrich of New Mexico

Sen. Hirono of Hawaii

Sen. Kaine of Virginia

Sen. King of Maine (Independent)

Sen. Klobuchar of Minnesota

Sen. Markey of Massachusetts

Sen. Merkley of Oregon

Sen. Murphy of Connecticut

Sen. Murray of Washington

Sen. Padilla of California

Sen. Reed of Rhode Island

Sen. Rosen of Nevada

Sen. Sanders of Vermont (Independent)

Sen. Smith of Minnesota

Sen. Stabenow of Michigan

Sen. Van Hollen of Maryland

Sen. Warren of Massachusetts

Sen. Whitehouse of Rhode Island

H.R. 1087 To authorize security deposits and moving cost assistance for low-income households. This bill was introduced by California Democrat Representative Lee.

H.R. 1080 To provide for the reinstatement or compensation of federal employees forced to resign their careers between September 9, 2021, and January 24, 2022, because of the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Florida Republican Rep. Gaetz introduced this bill.

S. 503 A bill to establish the Space National Guard. This bill was introduced by California Democrat Senator Feinstein and there are 9 cosponsors:

Sen. Bennet of Colorado (D)

Sen. Blackburn of Tennessee (R)

Sen. Braun of Indiana (R)

Sen. Hickenlooper of Colorado (D)

Sen. Murkowski of Alaska (R)

Sen. Padilla of California (D)

Sen. Rubio of Florida (R)

Sen. Scott of Florida (R)

Sen. Sinema of Arizona (I)

H.R. 1075 To waive certain prohibitions with respect to nationals of Cuba coming to the United States to play organized professional baseball. This bill was introduced by Tennessee Democrat Rep. Cohen and cosponsored by Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Pocan.

H.R. 1079 To amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to implement a minimum work requirement for able-bodied adults enrolled in state Medicaid programs. Florida Republican Rep. Gaetz introduced this bill.

H.R. 1056 To require the Comptroller General to conduct a study to assess certain environmental review processes with regard to offshore wind projects. This bill was introduced by New Jersey Republican Rep. Smith.

H.R. 1041 To establish American opportunity accounts. This bill will establish tax-exempt, federally funded savings accounts to provide children at birth with a $1,000 savings account with additional deposits added each year based on family income. This legislation will make economic opportunity a birthright for everyone in America and help close the racial wealth gap. This bill was introduced by Democrat Rep. Pressley of Massachusetts and Democrat Senator Booker of New Jersey.