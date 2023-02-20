Maine Senator Angus King Flagging Twitter Accounts is the Latest Twitter Files Subject

Photo by Pixabay.com

Twitter Files #16 was released, and it includes a spreadsheet of accounts flagged as "suspicious" by staffers for Maine Independent Senator Angus King on Facebook and Twitter. Senator King's staffers contacted Yoel Roth, who at the time was Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety, with a list of 354 accounts. The reason for the accounts being "suspicious" included accounts retweeting, following, or liking Maine Senator Erik Brakey, who ran against Senator King in 2018. Other reasons for flagging accounts included tweets against King or containing certain words such as immigration, those in support of Senator Rand Paul, or accounts just labeled "weird."

One of the accounts flagged is a Maine lobsterman. As you can see, @Maine_Dads is not happy to have been put on this list and he wants answers as to why he was put on such a list.

Another account on the list was flagged for asking about King.

Here is another account on the list and the tweet which put him on the list. Hard to believe a tweet like that could land you on a flagged list. Bangor Daily News is hardly a conservative-leaning newspaper.

Senator Angus King is an independent, but he caucuses with the Democrat Party, yet, interestingly enough, on the list of flagged accounts are a couple of Democrat accounts, including this one. This account is run by Scott Dworkin, who is the founder of Bull Dog Finance, which provides fundraising for Democrat campaigns across the U.S. Dworkin also co-founded the American Super PAC, formerly called the Democratic Coalition Against Trump and now called the Democratic Coalition.

No matter what political party you belong to, the fact that a senator's staffers were flagging accounts that tweeted about a political opponent should be of concern to anyone. The question is, did Senator King direct his staffers to do this, or was he not told about what his staffers were doing? Senator King owes the public, especially those of us here in Maine, answers about his role in flagging Twitter accounts.