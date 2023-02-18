Things to Do in Maine Weekend Edition 2/18 & 2/19

Photo by Brendan Beale on Unsplash

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend edition of things to do in Maine. This weekend, there is something for everyone and plenty of fun things to take the kids to. There is a chocolate festival in Greenville, a winter softball game to benefit Maine veterans, a couple of snow festivals, fishing derbies, and more. This weekend is also a free fishing weekend for Maine residents. Have fun and enjoy the weekend! 😊

Saturday 2/18

Augusta: The Maine 3 Railers Model Railroad and Dollhouse Show will be held at the Augusta Armory, 179 Western Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5, with a $10 maximum for families. Kids ages 12 and under are admitted for free. There will be free parking. You will find operating model railroads and dealers, as well as dollhouse displays and dealers. Food will be available for purchase.

Aurora: There will be an ice fishing derby this weekend to benefit the Aurora Volunteer Fire Department at Great Pond on Dow Pines Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 for one day and $8 for both days. Prizes will be awarded for the largest brown trout, brook trout, bass, pickerel, and perch, as well as raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Refreshments will be available. No license is required; it's a free fishing weekend. Bring the kids and come have some fun outdoors at this family-friendly event.

Bangor: The Waldo County Shrine Club Gun Show will be held this weekend at the Anah Shrine, 1404 Broadway, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8, with children 12 and under admitted for free with an adult. Admission is $7 for law enforcement members, military members with ID, and NRA members. If you join the NRA at the show, you will be admitted for free. All federal and local firearm laws and ordinances must be obeyed.

Maine free fishing weekend for residents

Milo: Schoodic Lake Ice Fishing Derby with cash fish prizes totaling $7,450. Grand prize: a 2022 Sportsman 450 HO ATV, with prizes totaling over $18,000.

Milo: There will be a chili cook-off from 4-6 p.m. at the town hall.

Monson: The Snowroller Day Festival will be held in downtown Monson on Tenney Hill Road. There will be a snow sculpture contest on the lake, sliding races behind the gym from 10–11 a.m., a skijoring demonstration on the lake at 11 a.m., kick sleds, cross-country skiing, and snowshoes on the lake from 12–4 p.m., and winter races on the lake from 3–4 p.m., and more. There will also be a cross-country ski race self-timed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Friends of a Fierce Chase Cross Country Ski Trails.

Norway: The 7th annual snowshoe festival will be held at Western Foothills Land Trust, 58 Roberts Road, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snowshoes are available for free. There will be snowshoe walks, 2K, 5K, and 10K snowshoe races. The races have a $10 entry fee for adults and $5 for kids ages 18 and younger. Registration for the races ends at 9 a.m. on Saturday, February 18th. Click here to register for the snowshoe races. There will also be hot drinks and food.

Skowhegan: Somerset Snowfest starts, and there are plenty of fun activities. The kid's box sled derby will be held at Lake George Regional Park West in Skowhegan at 9 a.m. The ice hole world championships will be held at 9 a.m. at Lake George Regional Park East. There will also be a beer garden, which opens at 9 a.m., and the Unwined Ice Bar will be open from noon to 9 p.m. The downhill kayak race will be held at Lake George Regional Park West at 12 p.m. Kennebec on Fire lighting from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Cleaver's Landing boat launch.

Topsham: A Veterans Resource Fair will be held at the American Legion Post 202 at 79 Foreside Road from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Learn about programs and benefits for veterans and their dependents. Federal, state, and local agencies will have resources and veteran opportunities onsite for veterans to connect with.

Topsham: The Winter Softball Classic will be held at the American Legion Post 202 at 79 Foreside Road, with the first game starting at 9 a.m. They play in the cold to help stop veterans from living in the cold. All proceeds from the game are donated to homeless veterans. There will be free hot cocoa and hot apple cider.

Sunday 2/19

Greenville: The 19th annual Chocolate Festival will be held at Greenville Consolidated School, 130 Pritham Avenue, from 12 to 3 p.m. Come and pick your own chocolates to fill your box. $5 for a small box of chocolates and $10 for a large box. There will also be a raffle and silent auction with items from around the Moosehead Lake region and beyond.

Maine Youth Fish and Game Association 2023 Family Ice Fishing Day at Pickerel Pond from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holes, tip-ups, bait, a hot dog lunch, and door prizes are provided for free. The grand prize is a lifetime fishing license. Bring the family, but only those ages 16 and under can fish. Directions from Old Town take Route 2 in an easterly direction; crossing over the Old Town and Milford bridges into Milford. Take the second right onto County Road. Travel on the County Road for about 8 miles to the intersection of the county road and the Studmill Road (four-way stop). Turn right onto the Studmill Road at the stop sign and travel 3 miles. You will see the entrance to Maine’s Youth Fish and Game Association at Pickerel Pond on the left, and go through the open yellow gate.

Rangeley: The 7th annual Winterpaloozah will be held at Haley Pond, 2484 Main Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and play in the snow on the frozen Haley Pond. Winterpaloozah celebrates the season of winter with a series of competitions, including a dog keg pull, wagon rides, ice skating, pond curling, snow castles, campfires, roasted marshmallows, hot cocoa, and more. A hot lunch will be served starting at 11 a.m.

Skowhegan: Somerset Snowfest activities include an ice fishing derby from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake George Regional Park East. Free horse-drawn sleigh rides around Coburn Park on Water Street are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Bristol: The traditional ice harvest at Thompson Ice House will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can participate or watch as volunteers of all ages cut large blocks of ice from Thompson Pond with antique tools. The volunteers then move the blocks along a narrow channel, up a wood ramp, and into the historic ice house. The event is free, with donations welcome and going toward the preservation of the Thompson Ice House and pond.

Waterville: The 25th annual Gene and Lucille Letourneau Ice Fishing Derby will be held with the official weigh-in between 2 and 5 p.m. at the Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold Street.