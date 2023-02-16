New Executive Order Signed by President Biden Will Focus on Racial Inequity

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k0Etq_0kph1tEc00
Photo byEdoardo CuoghionUnsplash

President Biden signed an executive order today that is the second executive order on racial inequity. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order "Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government." That executive order directed all federal agencies to initiate a whole-government approach to equity. Biden said, "Advancing equity is not a one-year project. It's a generational commitment.”

Biden signed an executive order today to strengthen the federal government's ability to address the barriers that underserved communities continue to face today. The new executive order is "Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government."

This new executive order starts a new annual process to strengthen racial equity and support for underserved communities. This will direct federal agencies to produce a yearly public "Equity Action Plan." The executive order also strengthens the requirements for federal agencies to build and resource Agency Equity Teams. These teams will be responsible for carrying out the President's equity mandate. This includes advancing gender equity and equality, advancing environmental justice, and ensuring equality for LGBTQI+ individuals. This will also help streamline all of the federal agencies' reporting of the progress and planning of all federal agencies in advancing equity in support of all those who face discrimination and bias. Federal agencies will also be required to improve the quality, frequency, and accessibility of their community engagement, and federal agencies must also consult with impacted communities.

Federal agencies will also be required to address emerging civil rights risks such as algorithms in automated technology, improve language access services, and improve access for people with disabilities. This new executive order will also increase the share of federal contracting dollars that are awarded to small, disadvantaged businesses by 50% by the year 2025.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# President Biden# Executive Order# Racial inequity# Equity Action Plan

Comments / 310

Published by

Mainer that enjoys writing about current news that you should be aware of along with news from my state of Maine and news about First Amendment issues. I always provide no spin, facts only reporting-- guaranteed.

Maine State
7K followers

More from The Maine Writer

Recently Introduced Bills in Congress Include Establishing the National Space Guard and Savings Accounts for Babies

Taxpayers need to be aware of what types of legislation are being introduced in both the House and the Senate. I will continue to write about the legislation being put forth by members of Congress so you can contact your representatives if you are in favor of or against the legislation. Here are some of the new bills recently introduced.

Read full story
22 comments
Maine State

Maine Senator Angus King Flagging Twitter Accounts is the Latest Twitter Files Subject

Twitter Files #16 was released, and it includes a spreadsheet of accounts flagged as "suspicious" by staffers for Maine Independent Senator Angus King on Facebook and Twitter. Senator King's staffers contacted Yoel Roth, who at the time was Twitter's Head of Trust and Safety, with a list of 354 accounts. The reason for the accounts being "suspicious" included accounts retweeting, following, or liking Maine Senator Erik Brakey, who ran against Senator King in 2018. Other reasons for flagging accounts included tweets against King or containing certain words such as immigration, those in support of Senator Rand Paul, or accounts just labeled "weird."

Read full story
3 comments

Should the Government Decide at What Age Your Kids Can Use Social Media?

This past week, there were hearings held by the Senate judiciary committee called "Protecting our children online." The debate over social media use by kids has been heating up among lawmakers, and questions have been raised as to whether the government should step in and require a minimum age for social media use. The Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, said the age of 13 is too young for social media, while Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri wants to make the minimum age for social media 16 years old. There are also parents who feel it should be left up to the parents rather than the government to decide. We already have age limits on other products, so should we have an age limit for social media?

Read full story
6 comments
Maine State

Things to Do in Maine Weekend Edition 2/18 & 2/19

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend edition of things to do in Maine. This weekend, there is something for everyone and plenty of fun things to take the kids to. There is a chocolate festival in Greenville, a winter softball game to benefit Maine veterans, a couple of snow festivals, fishing derbies, and more. This weekend is also a free fishing weekend for Maine residents. Have fun and enjoy the weekend! 😊

Read full story

EPA Plans on Spending $27 Billion From the Inflation Reduction Act for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just announced the design of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. The funding for the program will come from the Inflation Reduction Act and will end up awarding $27 billion in funding for private capital to be used for clean energy and clean air investments across the United States.

Read full story
66 comments

January Inflation Report out and Inflation Rose More Than Expected

The monthly Consumer Price Index or CPI, was out today for January, and the numbers were slightly higher than the estimates. The CPI showed increases in everyday items such as food, rent, and energy. In January, inflation rose 0.5%, and year-over-year inflation rose 6.4%. This was higher than expected, with the monthly estimate expected at 6.2% and the year-over-year estimate expected at 6.2%.

Read full story
2 comments
Damariscotta, ME

Maine Mom Seeks Answers to Why her 13 year old Daughters Public School Kept her Gender Transition a Secret

A school in Damariscotta is dealing with a public controversy after one of the school's parents demanded answers about why they concealed her daughter's gender transition from her. Amber Lavinge is demanding answers from the school after finding a chest binder in her 13-year-old daughter's bedroom in December 2022. Lavinge found out that the school social worker her daughter had been seeing at school had given her the chest binder and had also been advising her on transitioning. The social worker told the daughter that the school wasn't going to tell her parents about the transition and that the daughter also didn't need to tell her parents. Amber said, “This is unacceptable. A school employee secretly encouraged my daughter to change her gender and hide it from me. The school never stopped trying to keep me in the dark at every turn, repeatedly stonewalling me when I tried to find out what was going on. My parental rights aren’t up for debate. I deserve to know what’s happening to my child in school.”

Read full story
16 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign Ordinance

The Clean Zone Ordinance was first adopted by Phoenix, Arizona, last fall. The ordinance prohibited residents and businesses located in a section of downtown Phoenix from putting up any signs on their property without first having them reviewed and approved by the National Football League (NFL) and the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Read full story
7 comments

Customs and Border Patrol Releases January 2023 Migrant Encounter Numbers

Customs and Border Patrol released the migrant encounter numbers for January 2023 on Friday evening. There were 156,274 total migrant encounters in January 2023. 53% of the migrants encountered were single adults and 17.8% were family units.

Read full story
52 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12

This weekend will feel like a spring day compared to last weekend's cold. If you are looking for something to do with the kids Saturday or just want to get out of the house I have some ideas for you. This weekend there are winter fests and a few Valentine's Day dances, and if you like chocolate you might want to check out the Central Maine Chocolate Festival.

Read full story

Department of Energy Looking to Set Energy Consumption Limits on Gas and Electric Stoves

The Department of Energy is proposing regulations that will set energy consumption limits for gas appliances, gas stoves, and electric stoves. This is now the second federal agency to look into regulations on gas stoves.

Read full story
685 comments
Maine State

Recently Proposed Maine Legislative Bills Include Paying Postage for Mail-in Ballots and Farmworker Unionization

The 131st Maine Legislature continues its session, and here are some of the recently submitted bills from Maine House Representatives and Senators. L.D. 341, H.P. 215: An Act to Amend the Maine Tree Growth Tax Law to Encourage Housing Construction. This bill was presented by Republican Representative Ducharme. This bill reduces the penalty for withdrawal of land from classification under the Maine tree growth tax law if the land is used for the construction of single-family residential housing and the conditions required for building construction are met within two years of withdrawal.

Read full story
5 comments

IRS is proposing a Rule to Have Restaurants Report Servers Tips

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is proposing a new service industry tip reporting program called SITCA. SITCA stands for Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement. The IRS says this new program will be a voluntary tip reporting program with the IRS and employers in various service industries.

Read full story
161 comments

USDA to Take Steps to Improve the Nutrition of School Lunches

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced that the United States Department of Agriculture will work to improve children's health by making school lunches more nutritious. The efforts are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which was announced in September 2022.

Read full story
8 comments

A Real Snapshot of the United States Economy

A recent poll was taken by Langer Research, and in that poll, four out of the ten Americans polled said that they've become worse off financially since Joe Biden took office. This is the most ever in the 37 years this poll has been conducted. Only 16% of Americans said they were better off since Biden took office. Let's evaluate the economy based on data and let the data speak for itself. It is difficult to argue with data, and this is an accurate way to get a true gauge of how our economy is doing.

Read full story
1 comments
Surfside Beach, SC

FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South Carolina

A Chinese surveillance balloon entered the United States airspace several days ago and, for the first time, flew over the middle of the country. The balloon went over Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which is one of three areas where we have silos that house nuclear-tipped Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. The balloon continued flying over several other states and military bases and is currently over Surfside Beach, South Carolina. There are a lot of questions as to why the balloon was ever even allowed to enter U.S. airspace to begin with.

Read full story
25 comments
Massillon, OH

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.

Read full story
129 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/4 and 2/5

With dangerously low wind chills for Friday into Saturday, if you do decide to venture outdoors this weekend, make sure you are not outside for a long period of time. Don't forget about your pets, and keep them indoors as much as possible.

Read full story
2 comments

Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company

During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.

Read full story
80 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy