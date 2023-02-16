New Executive Order Signed by President Biden Will Focus on Racial Inequity

Photo by Edoardo Cuoghi on Unsplash

President Biden signed an executive order today that is the second executive order on racial inequity. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order "Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government." That executive order directed all federal agencies to initiate a whole-government approach to equity. Biden said, "Advancing equity is not a one-year project. It's a generational commitment.”

Biden signed an executive order today to strengthen the federal government's ability to address the barriers that underserved communities continue to face today. The new executive order is "Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government."

This new executive order starts a new annual process to strengthen racial equity and support for underserved communities. This will direct federal agencies to produce a yearly public "Equity Action Plan." The executive order also strengthens the requirements for federal agencies to build and resource Agency Equity Teams. These teams will be responsible for carrying out the President's equity mandate. This includes advancing gender equity and equality, advancing environmental justice, and ensuring equality for LGBTQI+ individuals. This will also help streamline all of the federal agencies' reporting of the progress and planning of all federal agencies in advancing equity in support of all those who face discrimination and bias. Federal agencies will also be required to improve the quality, frequency, and accessibility of their community engagement, and federal agencies must also consult with impacted communities.

Federal agencies will also be required to address emerging civil rights risks such as algorithms in automated technology, improve language access services, and improve access for people with disabilities. This new executive order will also increase the share of federal contracting dollars that are awarded to small, disadvantaged businesses by 50% by the year 2025.