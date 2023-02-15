EPA Plans on Spending $27 Billion From the Inflation Reduction Act for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just announced the design of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. The funding for the program will come from the Inflation Reduction Act and will end up awarding $27 billion in funding for private capital to be used for clean energy and clean air investments across the United States.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Micheal S. Regan said, “Thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund will unlock historic investments to combat the climate crisis and deliver results for the American people, especially those who have too often been left behind. The initial program design announced today will ensure the fund fulfills its mandate to deliver benefits to all in a transparent and inclusive fashion.”

The Environmental Protection Agency will be holding two competitions to distribute the funding. One will be a $20 billion general and low-income assistance competition, and the other will be a $7 billion zero-emissions technology fund competition. The programs will be administered in alignment with President Biden's "Justice 40" initiative, which says that 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments go to disadvantaged communities, and that includes communities that are facing excessively high and adverse health and environmental impacts.

The $20 billion for general and low-income assistance competition will award competitive grants that will invest in projects that will reduce pollution and lower energy costs for families. The $7 billion zero-emissions technology fund competition will award competitive grants to states, tribes, municipalities, and eligible nonprofits to enable the deployment of residential rooftop solar, community solar, and associated storage and upgrades in low-income and disadvantaged communities.

The funding will create jobs, speed the development of new renewable energy technologies, and contribute to Biden's goal of 80% clean energy by 2030. The competition for funding will be open in the summer.