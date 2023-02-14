January Inflation Report out and Inflation Rose More Than Expected

Photo by Maria Lin Kim on Unsplash

The monthly Consumer Price Index or CPI, was out today for January, and the numbers were slightly higher than the estimates. The CPI showed increases in everyday items such as food, rent, and energy. In January, inflation rose 0.5%, and year-over-year inflation rose 6.4%. This was higher than expected, with the monthly estimate expected at 6.2% and the year-over-year estimate expected at 6.2%.

Year over year, it is cheaper to go out to eat than prepare food at home. Food prepared at home is up 11.3% while eating food away from home is up 8.2%. Inflation keeps hitting food prices, with year-over-year increases for milk up 11%, rice up 14%, coffee up 12.8%, butter up 26.3%, chicken up 10.5%, pork 1.5%, cheese 11.1%, canned soups 16.5%, tomatoes 3.9%, eggs 70.1%, flour 20%, apples 8.5%, bread 14.9%, and ice cream 16.3%. Bacon was one of the few foods to show a 3.9% decrease. The monthly increase for food was 0.4%, with eggs up 8.5% for January. Cereals and bakery products were up 1% in January.

Other costs increased year over year, with electricity increasing 11.9%, airline fares increasing 25.6%, and new cars increasing 6.3% but used cars decreasing 11.6%. Year-over-year, apparel costs were up 3.1%, and rent was up 8%.

Real earnings also fell due to inflation. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows average hourly earnings fell 0.2% for the month, and earnings were down 1.8% year-over-year, according to the BLS real earnings report.

The BLS also recently made some changes to the CPI, including giving shelter a higher weight in the readings and categories like food and energy having less weight when measuring for inflation.