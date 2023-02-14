Damariscotta, ME

Maine Mom Seeks Answers to Why her 13 year old Daughters Public School Kept her Gender Transition a Secret

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQrRG_0kn4gsab00
Photo byPixabay.com

A school in Damariscotta is dealing with a public controversy after one of the school's parents demanded answers about why they concealed her daughter's gender transition from her. Amber Lavinge is demanding answers from the school after finding a chest binder in her 13-year-old daughter's bedroom in December 2022. Lavinge found out that the school social worker her daughter had been seeing at school had given her the chest binder and had also been advising her on transitioning. The social worker told the daughter that the school wasn't going to tell her parents about the transition and that the daughter also didn't need to tell her parents. Amber said, “This is unacceptable. A school employee secretly encouraged my daughter to change her gender and hide it from me. The school never stopped trying to keep me in the dark at every turn, repeatedly stonewalling me when I tried to find out what was going on. My parental rights aren’t up for debate. I deserve to know what’s happening to my child in school.”

Lavinge spoke at the December 14, 2022, school board meeting and demanded that all school officials who knew about the situation with her daughter be immediately terminated from their positions at the school. At the same meeting, a 4th-grade teacher from the school also spoke during the public comment session to support the school's transgender student policy. Also in attendance at the meeting were members of the public wearing red shirts in support of the school's transgender policy.

Transgender Policy:

The purposes of these guidelines are:

  • 1. To foster a learning environment that is safe, and free from discrimination, harassment, and bullying; and 2. To assist in the educational and social integration of transgender students in our school.
  • For the purposes of these guidelines, a student will be considered transgender if, at school, he/she consistently asserts a gender identity or expression different from the gender assigned at birth. This involves more than a casual declaration of gender identity or expression, but it does not necessarily require a medical diagnosis.

Definitions:

  • 1. Sexual orientation – Sexual orientation is defined in the Maine Human Rights Act as an individual’s “actual or perceived heterosexuality, bisexuality, homosexuality, or gender identity or expression.” This is the only term related to these guidelines which are defined in Maine law.
  • 2. Gender identity – A person’s deeply held sense or psychological knowledge of their own gender. One’s gender identity can be the same or different than the gender assigned at birth.
  • 3. Gender expression – The manner in which a person represents or expresses gender to others, often through behavior, clothing, hairstyles, activities, voice, or mannerisms.
  • 4. Transgender – An adjective describing a person whose gender identity or expression is different from that traditionally associated with an assigned sex at birth.
  • 5. Transition – The process by which a person goes from living and identifying as one gender to living and identifying as another. For most elementary and secondary students, this involves no or minimal medical interventions. In most cases, transgender students under the age of 18 are in a process of social transition from one gender to another.

Guidance on specific issues:

  • Names/Pronouns: A student who has been identified as transgender under these guidelines should be addressed by school staff and other students by the name and pronoun corresponding to their gender identity that is consistently asserted at school.
  • Restrooms: A student who has been identified as transgender under these guidelines should be permitted to use the restrooms assigned to the gender which the student consistently asserts at school. A transgender student who expresses a need for privacy will be provided with reasonable alternative facilities or accommodations such as using a separate stall or a staff facility. However, a student shall not be required to use a separate non-communal facility over his/her objection.
  • Locker Rooms: As a general rule, transgender students will be permitted to use the locker room assigned to the gender which the student consistently asserts at school. A transgender student will not be required to use a locker room that conflicts with the gender identity consistently asserted at school. A transgender student who expresses a need for privacy will be provided with reasonable alternative facilities or accommodations, such as using a separate stall, a staff facility, or separate schedule.
  • Other Gender-Segregated Facilities or Activities: As a general rule, in any other facilities or activities when students may be separated by gender, transgender students may participate in accordance with the gender identity consistently asserted at school. Interscholastic athletic activities should be addressed through the Maine Principals Association Transgender Participation Policy.
  • Dress Code: Transgender students may dress in accordance with their consistently asserted gender identity, consistent with any applicable requirements in the dress code or school rules.
  • Safety and Support for Transgender and Transitioning Students: School staff are expected to comply with any plan developed for a transgender student and to notify the building administrator or other designated support person for the student if there are concerns about the plan, or about the student’s safety or welfare.

The Goldwater Institute is defending Ms. Lavigne in this case. Because the school not only kept her daughter's transition a secret from her but also encouraged her daughter to keep it a secret from her parents, this violates the parent's constitutional rights. The Supreme Court has regularly held the decision that parents have a fundamental right to control and direct the education, upbringing, and healthcare decisions of their children as protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution. The Goldwater Institute is demanding that the school board investigate the social worker's actions and that the school board adopts a policy informing parents of any decision that affects their child's mental health or well-being, which would include socially transitioning children or providing them with chest binders.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fourteenth Amendment# Parental rights# social issues# transgender# Maine

Comments / 12

Published by

Mainer that enjoys writing about current news that you should be aware of along with news from my state of Maine and news about First Amendment issues. I always provide no spin, facts only reporting-- guaranteed.

Maine State
7K followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Things to Do in Maine Weekend Edition 2/18 & 2/19

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend edition of things to do in Maine. This weekend, there is something for everyone and plenty of fun things to take the kids to. There is a chocolate festival in Greenville, a winter softball game to benefit Maine veterans, a couple of snow festivals, fishing derbies, and more. This weekend is also a free fishing weekend for Maine residents. Have fun and enjoy the weekend! 😊

Read full story

New Executive Order Signed by President Biden Will Focus on Racial Inequity

President Biden signed an executive order today that is the second executive order on racial inequity. On his first day in office, Biden signed an executive order "Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government." That executive order directed all federal agencies to initiate a whole-government approach to equity. Biden said, "Advancing equity is not a one-year project. It's a generational commitment.”

Read full story
284 comments

EPA Plans on Spending $27 Billion From the Inflation Reduction Act for the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just announced the design of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund program. The funding for the program will come from the Inflation Reduction Act and will end up awarding $27 billion in funding for private capital to be used for clean energy and clean air investments across the United States.

Read full story
66 comments

January Inflation Report out and Inflation Rose More Than Expected

The monthly Consumer Price Index or CPI, was out today for January, and the numbers were slightly higher than the estimates. The CPI showed increases in everyday items such as food, rent, and energy. In January, inflation rose 0.5%, and year-over-year inflation rose 6.4%. This was higher than expected, with the monthly estimate expected at 6.2% and the year-over-year estimate expected at 6.2%.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign Ordinance

The Clean Zone Ordinance was first adopted by Phoenix, Arizona, last fall. The ordinance prohibited residents and businesses located in a section of downtown Phoenix from putting up any signs on their property without first having them reviewed and approved by the National Football League (NFL) and the Super Bowl Host Committee.

Read full story
10 comments

Customs and Border Patrol Releases January 2023 Migrant Encounter Numbers

Customs and Border Patrol released the migrant encounter numbers for January 2023 on Friday evening. There were 156,274 total migrant encounters in January 2023. 53% of the migrants encountered were single adults and 17.8% were family units.

Read full story
52 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/11 and 2/12

This weekend will feel like a spring day compared to last weekend's cold. If you are looking for something to do with the kids Saturday or just want to get out of the house I have some ideas for you. This weekend there are winter fests and a few Valentine's Day dances, and if you like chocolate you might want to check out the Central Maine Chocolate Festival.

Read full story

Department of Energy Looking to Set Energy Consumption Limits on Gas and Electric Stoves

The Department of Energy is proposing regulations that will set energy consumption limits for gas appliances, gas stoves, and electric stoves. This is now the second federal agency to look into regulations on gas stoves.

Read full story
685 comments
Maine State

Recently Proposed Maine Legislative Bills Include Paying Postage for Mail-in Ballots and Farmworker Unionization

The 131st Maine Legislature continues its session, and here are some of the recently submitted bills from Maine House Representatives and Senators. L.D. 341, H.P. 215: An Act to Amend the Maine Tree Growth Tax Law to Encourage Housing Construction. This bill was presented by Republican Representative Ducharme. This bill reduces the penalty for withdrawal of land from classification under the Maine tree growth tax law if the land is used for the construction of single-family residential housing and the conditions required for building construction are met within two years of withdrawal.

Read full story
5 comments

IRS is proposing a Rule to Have Restaurants Report Servers Tips

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is proposing a new service industry tip reporting program called SITCA. SITCA stands for Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement. The IRS says this new program will be a voluntary tip reporting program with the IRS and employers in various service industries.

Read full story
161 comments

USDA to Take Steps to Improve the Nutrition of School Lunches

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced that the United States Department of Agriculture will work to improve children's health by making school lunches more nutritious. The efforts are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which was announced in September 2022.

Read full story
8 comments

A Real Snapshot of the United States Economy

A recent poll was taken by Langer Research, and in that poll, four out of the ten Americans polled said that they've become worse off financially since Joe Biden took office. This is the most ever in the 37 years this poll has been conducted. Only 16% of Americans said they were better off since Biden took office. Let's evaluate the economy based on data and let the data speak for itself. It is difficult to argue with data, and this is an accurate way to get a true gauge of how our economy is doing.

Read full story
1 comments
Surfside Beach, SC

FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South Carolina

A Chinese surveillance balloon entered the United States airspace several days ago and, for the first time, flew over the middle of the country. The balloon went over Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which is one of three areas where we have silos that house nuclear-tipped Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. The balloon continued flying over several other states and military bases and is currently over Surfside Beach, South Carolina. There are a lot of questions as to why the balloon was ever even allowed to enter U.S. airspace to begin with.

Read full story
25 comments
Massillon, OH

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.

Read full story
119 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/4 and 2/5

With dangerously low wind chills for Friday into Saturday, if you do decide to venture outdoors this weekend, make sure you are not outside for a long period of time. Don't forget about your pets, and keep them indoors as much as possible.

Read full story
2 comments

Members of Congress Found to Have Paid Campaign Cash to FARA Registered Chinese Company

During the 2022 election campaign, several members of the United States House of Representatives used campaign funds to purchase advertising in a Chinese-owned newspaper. The money spent was for advertising for the 2022 campaign election, and it was paid to the Sing Tao U.S. newspaper. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Sing Tao News Corporation, and the newspaper is Hong Kong's oldest and second-largest Chinese newspaper.

Read full story
80 comments

House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House

The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,

Read full story
9 comments

The Mystery Continues as Another Dead Whale Washes up

The count is now at eight for the number of dead whales that have washed up on the coastlines of New York and New Jersey. The first whale found was on December 5, 2022, and at first, no one thought it was anything to look into until a few more whales washed up in the same area. Local environmental groups noted that the area had not previously seen that many whales wash up in such a short period of time and that it was a concern that needed to be investigated.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

Border Patrol in Maine Dealing With Illegal Border Entry Incidents

The border continues to be an issue, and while most of the attention has been on the southwest border in Texas Customs and Border Protection agents in Maine were also busy recently with two separate incidents. On January 19, 2023, Customs and Border Protection agents from the Van Buren station were alerted that several people were trying to enter the United States near Caswell, Maine. Caswell is to the east of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. Border Patrol agents investigated the area and were able to follow footprints left in the snow, which led them to a group of seven males from Mexico. Due to the cold, one of the men had signs of frostbite and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy