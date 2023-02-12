A Win for Freedom of Speech in Court Case Against Super Bowl Sign Ordinance

The Clean Zone Ordinance was first adopted by Phoenix, Arizona, last fall. The ordinance prohibited residents and businesses located in a section of downtown Phoenix from putting up any signs on their property without first having them reviewed and approved by the National Football League (NFL) and the Super Bowl Host Committee.

The Super Bowl will be played nearby in the city of Glendale and the city has designated almost two square miles of area as a "Special Promotional and Civic Event Area." This means that until February 19, 2023, none of the residents or businesses in this designated area are allowed to display signs without the approval of the NFL or Super Bowl Host Committee.

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

This new ordinance for the Super Bowl was basically allowing two private entities, the NFL and the Super Bowl Host Committee, to choose what kind of signs were allowed to be put on people's private property.

A local business owner was hoping to sell space for advertising signs to other businesses, but with the new ordinance, he had concerns about being able to do this, so he sued the city, asking a judge to declare the ordinance unconstitutional.

An Arizona judge agreed and ruled that the ordinance violated the residents' free speech rights and was an unconstitutional delegation of government power. Freedom of speech is protected by the state and federal constitutions, and that includes the right to put up signs. The government isn't allowed to give its power away to private parties, and the judge's ruling said: "Handing over power to an unaccountable third party is totally antithetical to the principles of limited government enshrined in Arizona's constitution."