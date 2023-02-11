Customs and Border Patrol Releases January 2023 Migrant Encounter Numbers

Border Patrol in Maine Photo by The Maine Writer

Customs and Border Patrol released the migrant encounter numbers for January 2023 on Friday evening. There were 156,274 total migrant encounters in January 2023. 53% of the migrants encountered were single adults and 17.8% were family units.

New challenges are being faced by the border patrol with the recent increase in migrants coming from China. The fiscal year 2023 has seen over 3,000 Chinese migrants so far this year. This is a large increase from 2022 when there were a total of only 300 encounters.

To date in the fiscal year 2023, arrests of individuals with criminal convictions have totaled 6,415, with an additional 223 having outstanding warrants. To date, there have been 170 encounters with non-US citizens on the terrorist watch list in the fiscal year 2023. There were 32 encounters at the southwest border and 138 encounters at the northern border. For the fiscal year 2023 to date, U.S. Border Patrol encounters between ports of entry are currently at a total of 53 encounters.

So far to date for the fiscal year 2023, U.S. Border Patrol gang affiliation apprehensions have totaled a total of 209 apprehensions. The numbers show there were 32 apprehensions of 18th Street gang affiliates, 68 from MS-13, 18 from Sur-13, 37 from Paisas, 1 from the Mexican Mafia, and 42 others.

The total number of encounters for all field operations for the fiscal year 2023 to date is 302,225, and we are only into February. This figure is significantly higher than the total encounters for the entire fiscal year 2017 (216,370 total encounters), the fiscal year 2018 (281,881), the fiscal year 2019 (288,523), and the fiscal year 2020 (241,786 total encounters).