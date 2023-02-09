Recently Proposed Maine Legislative Bills Include Paying Postage for Mail-in Ballots and Farmworker Unionization

The 131st Maine Legislature continues its session, and here are some of the recently submitted bills from Maine House Representatives and Senators.
- L.D. 341, H.P. 215: An Act to Amend the Maine Tree Growth Tax Law to Encourage Housing Construction. This bill was presented by Republican Representative Ducharme. This bill reduces the penalty for withdrawal of land from classification under the Maine tree growth tax law if the land is used for the construction of single-family residential housing and the conditions required for building construction are met within two years of withdrawal.
- L.D. 348, H.P. 222: An Act to Make Menstrual Products Available in Certain Schools. This bill was presented by Democrat Representative Cloutier. This bill will require school administrative units to require their schools that serve students in grades 6 through 12 to make available menstrual products for students at no cost in all school bathrooms.
- L.D. 349, H.P. 223: An Act to Support Farmworkers and Farmers by Addressing Unionization of Farmworkers. Presented by Democrat Representative Roeder. This bill will support farmworkers unionizing.
- L.D. 350, S.P. 157: An Act to Prevent Dog Breed Discrimination by Insurance Companies. This bill was presented by Democrat Senator Bailey. This bill prohibits the cancellation or non-renewal of a property insurance policy solely on the basis of a policyholder's ownership of a certain breed of dog. The bill also prohibits an increase in the premium for the policy.
- L.D. 358, S.P. 165: An Act to Ensure That Restrooms Are Available for Use During Business Hours at Certain Drive-Through Restaurants. This bill was presented by Republican Senator Libby. This bill will require restaurants that have facilities for customers to consume food inside the building where the food is prepared, but that is only open for drive-through food service to provide at least one toilet facility for the use of its customers.
- L.D. 364, S.P. 171: An Act to Prohibit the Use of General Assistance as a Replacement for Available Resources. Presented by Republican Senator Brakey. This bill makes an applicant for general assistance who voluntarily abandons or refuses to use an available resource without just cause ineligible to receive general assistance to replace the abandoned resource for a period of 120 days from the date the applicant abandons the resource.
- L.D. 369, S.P. 176: An Act to Allow Repurposed Military Vehicles to be Registered and Operated on Maine Roads. This bill was presented by Republican Senator Libby.
- L.D. 377, H.P. 288: An Act to Relieve Student Debt. Presented by Democrat Representative Roberts. This bill would require the development and implementation of a program to relieve student debt.
- L.D. 388, H.P. 239: An Act to Require the State and Municipalities to Reimburse Landlords for Unpaid Rent During Eviction Moratoriums. Presented by Republican Representative Blier. This bill will require the state or a municipality to reimburse a landlord for rental income if the state or municipality enacts a law or ordinance imposing a moratorium on evictions of tenants from rental property for non-payment of rent.
- L.D. 398, H.P.: 249 An Act to Make Agricultural Workers and Other Related Workers Employees Under the Wage and Hour Laws. Presented by Democrat Speaker of the House Talbot Ross. This bill provides that agricultural employees and seasonal farm employees are subject to the laws that place limits on mandatory overtime. This bill also provides that agricultural workers are subject to the laws that set a minimum wage and overtime rate.
- L.D. 425, H.P. 258: An Act to Lower the Environmental Impact of Consumers, Increase Food Safety and Strengthen Consumer Choice by Ending the Ban on Single-Use Plastic Shopping Bags. Presented by Republican Representative Perkins. This bill repeals the law restricting the use of single-use carry-out plastic bags by retail stores and instead allows a retailer to use plastic bags at the point of retail sale if the retailer locates inside the store or within 20 feet of the main entrance to the store a receptacle for collecting any used plastic bags and ensures that the plastic bags collected are recycled or delivered to a person engaged in recycling plastics. The bill also allows
a retailer to provide customers with plastic bags, paper bags, or reusable bags and allows customers to use their own reusable bags.
- L.D. 443, H.P. 276: An Act to Prohibit Marriage of Any Person Under 18 Years of Age. Presented by Democrat Representative O'Connell.
- L.D. 26, S.P. 18: An Act to Provide Postage Prepaid Return Envelopes to Voters Who Send Absentee Ballots by Mail. Presented by Democrat Senator Carney. This bill will ensure that voters do not have to pay for postage when they mail their absentee ballots back to municipal clerks.
Comments / 5