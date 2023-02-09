Recently Proposed Maine Legislative Bills Include Paying Postage for Mail-in Ballots and Farmworker Unionization

Border Patrol in Maine Dealing With Illegal Border Entry Incidents

The border continues to be an issue, and while most of the attention has been on the southwest border in Texas Customs and Border Protection agents in Maine were also busy recently with two separate incidents. On January 19, 2023, Customs and Border Protection agents from the Van Buren station were alerted that several people were trying to enter the United States near Caswell, Maine. Caswell is to the east of Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada. Border Patrol agents investigated the area and were able to follow footprints left in the snow, which led them to a group of seven males from Mexico. Due to the cold, one of the men had signs of frostbite and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.