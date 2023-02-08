IRS is proposing a Rule to Have Restaurants Report Servers Tips

Photo by Bimo Luki on Unsplash

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is proposing a new service industry tip reporting program called SITCA. SITCA stands for Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement. The IRS says this new program will be a voluntary tip reporting program with the IRS and employers in various service industries.

The program will have several features, including the monitoring of employer compliance based on the use of the employer's point-of-sale system for actual annual tip revenue. The employers participating will have the flexibility to implement employee tip reporting policies that are best suited for their employees and business model.

The IRS will be accepting public comments on this new proposal until May 7, 2023.

Questions about state rebate checks being taxed

The IRS has said that it is aware of the question of whether state rebate checks are taxed. As people prepare to file their taxes, the question of whether they will need to claim a rebate check on their federal taxes has arisen. In 2022, the states of Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia all sent out rebate checks.

The IRS now says that it is working with state tax officials to provide additional information and clarity to the taxpayers in those states. The IRS says the rules surrounding the state rebate checks are complex, and they hope to have an answer for taxpayers as quickly as possible. The IRS says it does not recommend amending your return if you have already filed it.