USDA to Take Steps to Improve the Nutrition of School Lunches

Photo by Pixabay.com

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced that the United States Department of Agriculture will work to improve children's health by making school lunches more nutritious. The efforts are part of the Biden-Harris Administration's National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which was announced in September 2022.

Updates to the school lunches will focus on certain areas that will make the lunches healthier for kids. The U.S. Agriculture Department is responsible for setting the standards for foods and beverages that are served in the school lunch program.

The nutritional requirements were loosened during the pandemic, and nutrition standards have been issued for the school years 2022-2024. The new nutritional standards were developed from the latest dietary guidelines along with public comments from public listening sessions with parents, public health and nutrition experts, school nutrition professionals, tribal nation partners, and the food industry.

The concern most often heard was over the amount of added sugar in school breakfasts. After hearing this, it was decided that an ongoing, multi-year approach would be used to make changes to the school lunches.

Some of the changes will include limiting added sugar in certain high-sugar products, allowing flavored milk like chocolate and strawberry in certain circumstances with reasonable limits on added sugar in the milk, using products that are primarily whole grain with the choice for occasional non-whole grain products, and reducing weekly sodium limits.

The new changes will also help to strengthen the Buy American requirements in school lunches, along with supporting schools in using more locally grown foods in their school lunches.