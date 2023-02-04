FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South Carolina

Photo by uriel on Unsplash

A Chinese surveillance balloon entered the United States airspace several days ago and, for the first time, flew over the middle of the country. The balloon went over Malstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which is one of three areas where we have silos that house nuclear-tipped Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles. The balloon continued flying over several other states and military bases and is currently over Surfside Beach, South Carolina. There are a lot of questions as to why the balloon was ever even allowed to enter U.S. airspace to begin with.

China claims it's a weather balloon, but the Pentagon says that is not the case. This balloon is up to 120 feet wide, whereas the average weather balloon is only up to 20 feet wide. The balloon has a surveillance bay attached, and the balloon is flying at 60,000 feet.

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said," The unauthorized incursion into American airspace by a foreign military air balloon, likely for surveillance purposes, is unacceptable." Democrat Senator John Testor from Montana said, "We are still waiting for real answers on how this happened and what steps the administration took to protect our country, and I will hold everyone accountable until I get them."

The State Department said," We have noted the People's Republic of China statement of regret, but the presence of this balloon in our airspace is a clear violation of our sovereignty, as well as international law. It is unacceptable that this has happened.

The Pentagon says they are considering options to take the balloon down once it is over the Atlantic Ocean. The FAA has ordered a ground stop of all planes in North Carolina and South Carolina until 2:45 p.m. The balloon is currently over South Carolina.

Reader discussion:

Do you believe that this was a weather balloon? How do you think this situation should have been handled?