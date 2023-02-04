Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.

A school counselor had emailed the teachers, including Vivian, telling them to go along with what the students had requested and to also personally help the students' social transition. For Vivian, this request would be in direct conflict with her religious beliefs about what it means to be male and female. These beliefs are based not only on her Christian faith but also on her beliefs in biological reality. The social transition would also mean Vivian would directly participate in the psychiatric intervention and actively reinforce the students' identities that were in conflict with their sex.

Vivian went to the principal to express her concerns in the hope of having a constructive conversation and finding a solution. The principal said he would look into the matter.

The principal met again with Vivian, and with him was a school board member. Vivian explained the situation and how her beliefs guide her views. She was then told that, as a public servant, she must put her beliefs aside. Ms. Geraghty told them she couldn't set aside her beliefs as a condition of employment, and under the First Amendment, she should not be required to do that.

The school officials refused to work with Vivian and told her that if she refused to participate in the social transition of her students, then her only option was to resign. Within two hours of Ms. Geraghty voicing her concerns about the school policy, the school officials handed her a laptop and told her to resign. They then escorted her out of the school.

In December 2022, a lawsuit was filed in Ohio federal district court, and the case is currently pending. If Vivian wins this case, it will guarantee that school officials cannot punish teachers for holding personal beliefs on issues like sex and gender identity that differ from the school officials' views.