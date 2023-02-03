Things to do in Maine This Weekend 2/4 and 2/5

Photo by Piscataquis Valley Snowmobile Club

With dangerously low wind chills for Friday into Saturday, if you do decide to venture outdoors this weekend, make sure you are not outside for a long period of time. Don't forget about your pets, and keep them indoors as much as possible.

Some events were planned for this weekend, but due to the weather, they have been rescheduled for another weekend or moved to Sunday. There are also a few events that are still planning on holding outdoor events despite the weather, which is why I am mentioning the weather for anyone that does decide to go to those outdoor events. Stay warm and have a great weekend.

Saturday 2/4

Biddeford: Comedian Juston McKinney will be performing at City Theater, 205 Main Street, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Juston has made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, Conan O’Brien, and specials on Comedy Central. He also has two one-hour specials on Amazon Prime. Throw in a couple of performances at the TD Garden for Comics Come Home with Denis Leary, and a Showtime special with Rob Gronkowski. Come see this former Maine Deputy Sheriff turned comedian live at City Theater.

Dover-Foxcroft: The 2nd annual Piscataquis Radar Runs will be held at the Charles A. Chase Jr. Memorial Field Airport. The start time for runs has been moved to noon and admission is by donation. There will be trackside parking for spectators so you can watch from the warmth of your vehicle, a warming tent along with a heated beer tent, food trucks, and vendors. If you want to participate in the snowmobile runs, registration is from 11 a.m. to noon, and it's $20 for two runs. There will be three cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There will also be a vintage snowmobile class.

Hermon: The 50th annual Dysart's Snowmobile Ride In & Egg Ride, 9:30 a.m. at Dysart's, 530 Coldbrook Road. Celebrity riders will include Ryan Eldridge and “Jedi” from Maine Cabin Masters, Bill Green, WABI TV5's Morgan Sturdivant, TikTok personalities Meredith Steele, Ethan Levesque, and more.

Sunday 2/5

Biddeford: Free ice skating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Brook Skating Rink, located at 1 Columbus Way.

Camden: The U.S. National Toboggan Championships will be at the Camden Snow Bowl, located at 20 Barnestown Road. Due to the upcoming weather, the races were moved to Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.

Greenville: International Wilderness Sled Dog Race was moved from Saturday due to the weather. The race starts at 9:30 a.m. This is only one of two long-distance races in New England. The trail gives spectators several viewing locations to watch the teams. The race starts and ends at Leisure Life Resort, located at 33 Leisure Life Road.

Hermon: Penobscot Snowmobile Club Radar Run at the Penobscot Snowmobile Club, 795 Bog Road, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

North Yarmouth: The 23rd annual Sleigh Day will be held at Skyline Farm, located at 95 The Lane, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Admission is free, and Maine Driving Club’s Sleigh Rally will feature a competition among drivers with their horse-drawn sleighs in a Reinsmanship Class and a Currier & Ives Class, in which sleigh drivers, dressed in period costumes, will show off their antique sleighs. There will be sleigh rides through the fields for $5 per person or $15 for a family of four. There will be guided walks/snowshoeing on the woods trails and sledding on the hills in the field. Bring your sleds and snowshoes if you would like to participate. Lunch and hot beverages will be for sale in the visitor's center.