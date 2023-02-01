House Committee Hearings and Bills That Passed in the House

Photo by Pixabay.com

The House has a busy day scheduled today with two committee hearings starting. The first is the Judiciary Committee hearing on the Biden Border Crisis, which will examine border security, national security, and how fentanyl has impacted American lives. Testimony will come from Mr. Brandon Dunn,

co-founder of the Forever15 Project. The Forever 15 Project is a non-profit organization founded by Mr. Dunn and his wife in honor of their son, Noah Rodriguez. Their mission is to spread awareness of the growing fentanyl epidemic through print media, billboards, speaking events, and any other means

available to spread the message. Noah died as a result of fentanyl poisoning on August 21, 2022, at the age of 15. Testimony will also come from judges and sheriffs from Texas and Arizona.

The second hearing is with the committee on oversight and accountability which will be investigating federal pandemic spending waste, fraud, and abuse. The Pandemic Response Accountability Committee will be providing testimony on the fraud alert they issued last week on the use of over 69,000 questionable Social Security numbers to obtain $5.4 billion in pandemic loans and grants. Testimony will also be provided by the United States Government Accountability Office on the extent of fraud and accountability issues that continue to unfold in COVID-19 relief programs and that there is already ample evidence of widespread fraud, improper payments, and accountability deficiencies in the program that need to be addressed and improvements made.

Bills that passed the House this week:

H.R. 382 Pandemic is Over Act was sponsored by Republican Rep. Guthrie of Kentucky, and the bill terminates the public health emergency declared for COVID.

There were 220 yes votes and 210 no votes.

H.R. 497 Freedom for Health Care Workers Act was sponsored by Republican Rep. Duncan of South Carolina, and this bill nullifies the rule requiring healthcare staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

There were 227 yes votes and 203 no votes.