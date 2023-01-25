Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a4G2R_0kQndWSv00
Photo byPixabay.com

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.

The PELOSI Act

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has just introduced S.58, dubbed the "PELOSI Act." Pelosi stands for preventing elected leaders from owning securities and investments. Hawley says members of Congress and their spouses shouldn't be using their positions to get rich from the stock market, which is why he named it after Nancy Pelosi.

This legislation seeks to amend the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to prohibit transactions involving certain financial instruments by Members of Congress. The PELOSI Act will give members of Congress six months after they first assume office to divest any of their holdings. Mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and Treasury bonds are still allowed. Any violation of the bill will require the Congress member to return their profits to the American taxpayers.

  • S.25 was introduced by Democrat Senator Feinstein of California. This bill is to regulate assault weapons and to ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited. This bill has 41 cosponsors all Democrats and they are Senators Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bennet of Colorado, Blumenthal of Connecticut, Booker of New Jersey, Brown of Ohio, Cardin of Maryland, Carper of Delaware, Casey of Pennsylvania, Coons of Delaware, Duckworth of Illinois, Durbin of Illinois, Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Gillibrand of New York, Hassan of New Hampshire, Hickenlooper of Colorado, Hirono of Hawaii, Kaine of Virginia, Klobuchar of Minnesota, Lujan of New Mexico, Markey of Massachusetts, Menendez of New Jersey, Merkley of Oregon, Murphy of Connecticut, Murray of Washington, Padilla of California, Peters of Michigan, Reed of Rhode Island, Rosen of Nevada, Sanders of Vermont, Schatz of Hawaii, Schumer of New York, Shaheen of New Hampshire, Smith of Minnesota, Stabenow of Michigan, Van Hollen of Maryland, Warner of Virginia, Warren of Massachusetts, Welch of Vermont, Warnock of Georgia, Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Wyden of Oregon.

  • S.54 was introduced by Independent Maine Senator Angus King, and this bill will amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on the credit for biomass stoves and boilers. This bill has four cosponsors, including Senators Collins (Republican) of Maine, Hassan (Democrat) of New Hampshire, Murkowski (Republican) of Alaska, and Shaheen (Democrat) of New Hampshire.

  • S.52 was introduced by Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune, and this bill will amend the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 to establish the country of origin labeling requirements for beef.

  • S.40 was introduced by Democrat New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, and this is a bill to address the fundamental injustice, cruelty, brutality, and inhumanity of slavery in the United States and the 13 American colonies between 1619 and 1865 and to establish a commission to study and consider a national apology and proposal for reparations for the institution of slavery, its subsequent de jure and de facto racial and economic discrimination against African Americans, and the impact of these forces on living African Americans, to make recommendations to the Congress on appropriate remedies, and for other purposes. This bill has 21 cosponsors, all Democrats, and they are Senators Baldwin of Wisconsin, Blumenthal of Connecticut, Brown of Ohio, Cardin of Maryland, Casey of Pennsylvania, Coons of Delaware, Duckworth of Illinois, Durbin of Illinois, Feinstein of California, Hirono of Hawaii, Kaine of Virginia, Klobuchar of Minnesota, Markey of Massachusetts, Merkley of Oregon, Murray of Washington, Padilla of California, Sanders of Vermont, Smith of Minnesota, Van Hollen of Maryland, Warren of Massachusetts, and Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Senate# The Pelosi Act# Legislation# Republicans# Democrats

Comments / 231

Published by

Mainer that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine and news about First Amendment issues. I always provide no spin, facts only reporting-- guaranteed.

Maine State
7K followers

More from The Maine Writer

Congressional Budget Office Sounds Warning About Social Security

The Congressional Budget Office or CBO, has put out a warning that Social Security is projected to run out of money within 10 years and that Congress needs to come up with a fix before this happens. CBO estimates that Social Security costs are already exceeding the amount of money that the program is bringing in, and the program is quickly running out of cash.

Read full story
250 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.

Read full story
4 comments
Washington, DC

January 6th Trial for Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett was found guilty today by a grand jury on eight charges relating to January 6th. Barnett was found guilty of felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon because he had a stun gun. Barnett was also convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; and theft of government property.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

New Standardized Testing Starts in Spring for Maine Students

Spring is regarded as the season of new beginnings. Spring will also mean a new beginning in standardized testing for Maine students. The Maine Department of Education is rolling out a new standardized assessment called the Maine Through Year Assessment, which will replace the current assessment Maine schools are using. The current assessment is the NWEA MAP growth assessment, which was adopted during the pandemic as an emergency measure. The new assessment will align with Common Core Standards and Maine state accountability standards. This will also provide educators with information about a student's proficiency throughout the year.

Read full story
2 comments

Border Patrol Releases Border Encounter Numbers for December

Customs and Border Protection released the numbers for December southern border encounters on Friday night. There were 251,487 encounters in December 2022. This was a 40% increase from December 2021, when the number of encounters was 179,253. This also marks a new record for December encounters.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22

TGIF! If you are interested in getting out of the house this weekend or need something to do with the kids, you have come to the right place. This weekend there are some fun and family-friendly events, including curling, a Chinese New Year parade, and a fire and ice event in Old Town, which will raise money for local heating assistance. Enjoy the weekend, everybody!

Read full story
1 comments
Bangor, ME

Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in Maine

The Bangor Humane Society is asking for some help from Mainers to keep the dogs in their kennels comfortable. They are asking for donations of blankets to use on the cold kennel floors to keep the dogs comfortable and warm. Donations of clean, new, or used blankets, comforters, or throws can be dropped off at the Bangor Humane Society from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If you have donations but can't make it during those hours, you can stop by and leave items on their covered porch. The Bangor Humane Society is located at 693 Mount Hope Avenue.

Read full story
1 comments

Bill to Abolish the ATF and Other Bills Introduced This Week in the House

With the start of the new Congress, there have been plenty of bills introduced, and instead of doing an article on each bill as I did recently, it will be easier to mention more than one bill at a time. I will also provide updates on the actions taken on the bills. Here are a few of the bills, with more to come.

Read full story
404 comments

Government Watchdog Group Files Ethics Complaint Over Biden Documents

The government watchdog group Protect the Public's Trust has just announced that they have filed an ethics complaint with the ethics office over the concern that taxpayer resources are being inappropriately used in the Biden classified documents issue. Protect the Public's Trust is also concerned that conflicts of interest created could personally benefit President Biden.

Read full story
92 comments
Maine State

Maine Governor Mills Announces Legislation to Expand Abortion Access

Maine's current abortion law bans abortion after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, which is around 24 weeks. Governor Janet Mills announced legislation today that will allow abortion access after 24 weeks if deemed necessary by a medical provider. The legislation is sponsored by Maine House Speaker Talbot Ross (Democrat) and Maine Senate President Troy Jackson (Democrat).

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023

Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced H.R. 61, titled "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," in the House on January 9, 2023. Rep. Jackson is the only sponsor of the bill. The bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Jackson first introduced this bill in 2022 as H.R. 7955, and it went as far as being introduced in the House in June 2022 before stalling. The first introduction of this bill had eight Democrat sponsors, including Reps. Clarke of New York, Carson of Indiana, Cicilline of Rhode Island, Mfume of Maryland, Carter of Louisiana, Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, Cleaver of Missouri, and Butterfield of North Carolina.

Read full story
825 comments

Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education

On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.

Read full story
14 comments

President Biden and Classified Documents

The big story has been about members of President Biden's team finding classified documents three times as of Thursday, January 12, 2023. Some are saying this is nothing and you can't compare it to the case of former President Trump. Well, let's get into the details using facts and see if the cases are similar.

Read full story
44 comments
Augusta, ME

Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in Maine

If you are looking for something to do this weekend or would like to get the kids out of the house, then here are some events going on this weekend that you might want to consider. Unfortunately, the annual ice fishing derby in Dexter was canceled due to poor ice conditions, along with two other derbies scheduled for this weekend. You can still buy tickets for the Dexter raffle with crossbow and firearm prizes. See the details listed below. Enjoy your weekend!

Read full story
2 comments
Maine State

Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal

Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.

Read full story
4 comments

Lawsuit to Protect Photographers Right to Free Speech

Emilee Carpenter is a professional photographer who has been photographing weddings since 2012. Carpenter opened her business, Emilee Carpenter Photography, in 2019. Emilee is a Christian who uses her photography services to celebrate and promote her view of marriage. Her belief is that marriage is the union of one man and one woman, and she cannot create photographs celebrating a view of marriage that challenges this belief.

Read full story
1 comments

The Federal Reserve Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit

Inflation is currently running at 7.1%; this, combined with rising food prices and other rising costs, is causing consumers to rely on their credit cards. This can be seen in the release of the Federal Reserve Bank's quarterly report on household debt and credit from December. There was an increase of $351 billion in total household debt in the third quarter of 2022, to a total of $16.51 trillion.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

First Amendment Win for Motorcycle Club

The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club has been around since the late 1960s, and they have chapters all around the United States, as well as chapters worldwide. Membership is estimated to be around 2,000. The club started off as a motorcycle club in California with military veterans getting together to ride, although that changed as the years went on.

Read full story
92 comments
Maine State

Maine Veterans Project

Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy