Senator Hawley Introduces the PELOSI Act and Other Recently Introduced Senate Bills

Just like the House of Representatives, the Senate has also been busy with lawmakers introducing new legislation that they hope to get passed. I will continue monitoring these bills and will provide updates if they have any movement. It's important that voters are aware of what legislation is being proposed, and you should contact your elected officials and make your opinion known by asking them to support the proposed legislation if you agree with it or by telling them you are opposed to the proposed legislation.

The PELOSI Act

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley has just introduced S.58, dubbed the "PELOSI Act." Pelosi stands for preventing elected leaders from owning securities and investments. Hawley says members of Congress and their spouses shouldn't be using their positions to get rich from the stock market, which is why he named it after Nancy Pelosi.

This legislation seeks to amend the Ethics in Government Act of 1978 to prohibit transactions involving certain financial instruments by Members of Congress. The PELOSI Act will give members of Congress six months after they first assume office to divest any of their holdings. Mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and Treasury bonds are still allowed. Any violation of the bill will require the Congress member to return their profits to the American taxpayers.

S.25 was introduced by Democrat Senator Feinstein of California. This bill is to regulate assault weapons and to ensure that the right to keep and bear arms is not unlimited. This bill has 41 cosponsors all Democrats and they are Senators Baldwin of Wisconsin, Bennet of Colorado, Blumenthal of Connecticut, Booker of New Jersey, Brown of Ohio, Cardin of Maryland, Carper of Delaware, Casey of Pennsylvania, Coons of Delaware, Duckworth of Illinois, Durbin of Illinois, Fetterman of Pennsylvania, Gillibrand of New York, Hassan of New Hampshire, Hickenlooper of Colorado, Hirono of Hawaii, Kaine of Virginia, Klobuchar of Minnesota, Lujan of New Mexico, Markey of Massachusetts, Menendez of New Jersey, Merkley of Oregon, Murphy of Connecticut, Murray of Washington, Padilla of California, Peters of Michigan, Reed of Rhode Island, Rosen of Nevada, Sanders of Vermont, Schatz of Hawaii, Schumer of New York, Shaheen of New Hampshire, Smith of Minnesota, Stabenow of Michigan, Van Hollen of Maryland, Warner of Virginia, Warren of Massachusetts, Welch of Vermont, Warnock of Georgia, Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Wyden of Oregon.

S.54 was introduced by Independent Maine Senator Angus King, and this bill will amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on the credit for biomass stoves and boilers. This bill has four cosponsors, including Senators Collins (Republican) of Maine, Hassan (Democrat) of New Hampshire, Murkowski (Republican) of Alaska, and Shaheen (Democrat) of New Hampshire.

S.52 was introduced by Republican South Dakota Senator John Thune, and this bill will amend the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 to establish the country of origin labeling requirements for beef.