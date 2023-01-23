January 6th Trial for Richard Barnett

Photo by pixabay.com

Richard Barnett was found guilty today by a grand jury on eight charges relating to January 6th. Barnett was found guilty of felony counts of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon because he had a stun gun. Barnett was also convicted of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; and theft of government property.

Barnett had a grand jury trial in Washington, D.C., and says he was absolutely not given a fair trial. Barnett feels the venue should have been changed because the jury was not a jury of his peers. He appreciates the process but says he's surely going to appeal.

An additional charge of civil disorder was added a month ago, and Barnett's lawyer called it an 11th-hour surprise and asked that the charge be dismissed. Because of that last-minute charge, Barnett's lawyer feels that they have a strong chance on appeal.

Barnett was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk. He was also charged with stealing an envelope from Pelosi's desk, which was the charge for theft of government property.

Prosecutors were looking to keep Richard Barnett in jail until his sentencing, but the judge denied that request, and Barnett will remain free with certain conditions until he returns for sentencing on May 3, 2023.