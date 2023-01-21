New Standardized Testing Starts in Spring for Maine Students

Photo by Andrew Neel on Unsplash

Spring is regarded as the season of new beginnings. Spring will also mean a new beginning in standardized testing for Maine students. The Maine Department of Education is rolling out a new standardized assessment called the Maine Through Year Assessment, which will replace the current assessment Maine schools are using. The current assessment is the NWEA MAP growth assessment, which was adopted during the pandemic as an emergency measure. The new assessment will align with Common Core Standards and Maine state accountability standards. This will also provide educators with information about a student's proficiency throughout the year.

Students will take the new assessment in the fall and spring, with the assessment in the winter being optional. Reading and math will still be assessed. Grades 3 through 8 will continue to take the assessments, with 10th grade now being required to take the assessment and 11th grade no longer being assessed. The assessment will be computer adaptive and provide each student with a personalized experience.

The new assessment will also provide a student performance score that will fall into one of four achievement levels. The achievement levels are well below state expectations, below state expectations, at state expectations, and above state expectations.

Achievement level definitions:

The well-below state expectations achievement level indicates a student demonstrated limited understanding of the knowledge and skills necessary at that grade level as specified in the Common Core State Standards. This student will need substantial academic support to be prepared for the next grade level and to be on track for college and career readiness.

The below state expectations achievement level indicates a student demonstrated partial understanding of the knowledge and skills necessary at that grade level as specified in the Common Core State Standards. This student will need additional academic support to be prepared for the next grade level and to be on track for college and career readiness.

The at-state expectations achievement level indicates a student demonstrated the knowledge and skills necessary at that grade level as specified in the Common Core State Standards. This student is prepared for the next grade level and is on track for college and career readiness.