Representative Sheila Jackson Lee Introduces Bill Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023

Photo by Ajay Parthasarathy on Unsplash

Democrat Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced H.R. 61, titled "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," in the House on January 9, 2023. Rep. Jackson is the only sponsor of the bill. The bill has been referred to the Committee on the Judiciary. Jackson first introduced this bill in 2022 as H.R. 7955, and it went as far as being introduced in the House in June 2022 before stalling. The first introduction of this bill had eight Democrat sponsors, including Reps. Clarke of New York, Carson of Indiana, Cicilline of Rhode Island, Mfume of Maryland, Carter of Louisiana, Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, Cleaver of Missouri, and Butterfield of North Carolina.

What is this bill about?

The bill looks to amend title 18 of the United States Code to expand the scope of hate crimes and prevent and prosecute white supremacy-inspired hate crimes and conspiracy to commit white supremacy-inspired hate crimes.

This bill describes conspiracy as one person or two or more people involved in the planning, preparation, development, or perpetration of a white supremacy-inspired hate crime. The bill also says that if at least one of the persons publishes materials advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on "replacement theory," or hate speech that vilifies or is otherwise directed against any non-white person or group. This will also include material published on any social media platform.

Under this bill, the Department of Justice has the authority to enforce, monitor, and report. The Uniform Crime Reporting Program in the Department of Justice will be responsible for maintaining records of hate crimes and what enforcement measures were taken.