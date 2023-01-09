The Federal Reserve Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit

Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash

Inflation is currently running at 7.1%; this, combined with rising food prices and other rising costs, is causing consumers to rely on their credit cards. This can be seen in the release of the Federal Reserve Bank's quarterly report on household debt and credit from December. There was an increase of $351 billion in total household debt in the third quarter of 2022, to a total of $16.51 trillion.

The increase was from mortgage balances and credit card debt. Mortgage balances were the biggest portion of the increase at $282 billion, with the total in mortgage balances at $11.67 trillion. When it comes to credit card debt, there was an increase of 15% year-over-year, which was the biggest increase in more than 20 years. According to the Federal Reserve, in November 2022, credit card debt in the United States hit an all-time high of $930 billion. The U.S. Census Bureau started tracking Americans' credit card use for just basic expenses last April with its household pulse survey. In November 2022, it was at 32%, and by December 2022, it had risen to 35%.

The amount of debt that is going into delinquency has also increased for all debt, and unfortunately, this reverses the trend of the last two years, when there were historically low levels of debt going into delinquency.

These reports provide a snapshot of American households. Experts are calling the increasing reliance on credit cards concerning. There also is a concern with the amount of money households have in savings and insufficient savings in case of a household emergency.

Reader discussion:

How is your household doing? Has inflation caused you to put more everyday expenses on your credit cards? Do you have savings for a household emergency, or have you had to dip into your savings?