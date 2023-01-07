Maine Veterans Project

The Maine Writer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVsVp_0k6IANkJ00
Photo byHolly MindruponUnsplash

Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.

The Maine Veterans Project was born after an ATV fundraising ride to fight against veteran suicide.

Every day in the United States, 22 veterans commit suicide. The Maine Veterans Project or MVP has a mission to change that by offering support to veterans along with recreational activities and events for veterans to get together with other veterans. MVP is a non-profit organization founded by Navy veteran Doc Goodwin.

Here are some of the good things Doc and the Maine Veterans Project have recently accomplished with help from some local businesses. The Maine Veterans Project recently received a donation of a 2010 Ford E-150 super duty van equipped with a wheelchair lift from the owner of U-Can Inc. on Hammond Street in Bangor. U-Can provides in-home support to physically and mentally challenged adults. Twin City Tire & Service on Brewer Street stepped in and took care of servicing the van. Mobility Works took care of servicing the lift on the van. The veteran to whom the van was being gifted didn't have a wheelchair ramp at home, so Maine Military Supply stepped in to help with the Hero of the Month Program. This was just one of the vehicles MVP has been able to provide a veteran thanks to donations.

The Maine Veterans Project also recently replaced all the windows in the home of a Maine veteran. The windows were donated by Mathews Brothers Company, with Ware-Butler Building Supply delivering them to the job site. MD Carpentry went to work and took care of replacing the windows.

Keeping Maine veterans warm during the cold winter months has been a big task with the high cost of heating oil, and MVP has been able to step up and deliver 3,185 gallons of heating oil to veterans in need thanks to donations from individuals and businesses, including 1,000 gallons donated by R.H. Foster.

These are just a few of the ways MVP has helped out veterans in the last few months. If you would like to find out how you can help or if you are interested in volunteering, you can visit their webpage, Maine Veterans Project.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maine Veterans Project# Maine veterans# veterans# 22 a day

Comments / 2

Published by

Mainer that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine and news about First Amendment issues. I always provide no spin, facts only reporting-- guaranteed.

Maine State
6K followers

More from The Maine Writer

Maine State

Maine Governor Mills Releases Largest Ever Budget Proposal

Maine Governor Janet Mills has just released her budget proposal for the fiscal year 2024-2025. The budget is the largest in Maine state history, at a total of $10.3 billion. Mills also presented a supplemental budget for this current budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023. Mills says her budget is balanced and she will not raise taxes or touch the Rainy Day Fund.

Read full story
1 comments

Lawsuit to Protect Photographers Right to Free Speech

Emilee Carpenter is a professional photographer who has been photographing weddings since 2012. Carpenter opened her business, Emilee Carpenter Photography, in 2019. Emilee is a Christian who uses her photography services to celebrate and promote her view of marriage. Her belief is that marriage is the union of one man and one woman, and she cannot create photographs celebrating a view of marriage that challenges this belief.

Read full story
1 comments

The Federal Reserve Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit

Inflation is currently running at 7.1%; this, combined with rising food prices and other rising costs, is causing consumers to rely on their credit cards. This can be seen in the release of the Federal Reserve Bank's quarterly report on household debt and credit from December. There was an increase of $351 billion in total household debt in the third quarter of 2022, to a total of $16.51 trillion.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

First Amendment Win for Motorcycle Club

The Mongol Nation Motorcycle Club has been around since the late 1960s, and they have chapters all around the United States, as well as chapters worldwide. Membership is estimated to be around 2,000. The club started off as a motorcycle club in California with military veterans getting together to ride, although that changed as the years went on.

Read full story
85 comments
Maine State

Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out

Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.

Read full story
8 comments
Vancouver, WA

Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First Amendment

Photo byNatilyn Hicks (Natilyn Photography)onUnsplash. Eric Dodge had for many years been teaching in the Evergreen School District, located in Vancouver, Washington. During the 2019-2020 school year, Eric attended two days of teacher training, and during these two days, he brought with him his red "Make America Great Again" hat. Eric said he placed the hat on the table or on top of his backpack and was not wearing the hat during the training.

Read full story
73 comments
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

The 2023 Banished Words List

It is a new year, and a great way to start the year off right is by avoiding certain overused words. Lake Superior State University is a public university in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and its annual list of banished words has been a tradition since 1976.

Read full story
Hermon, ME

Parents Group to Challenge Books in Hermon

The 2022-2023 school year in Maine has had several school districts with book challenges. The first challenge was in August. The school board of RSU 56 which serves the towns of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru was the only school board to vote to remove the challenged book. The book was “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobe. The school board had a meeting and voted 7 in favor and 2 against removing the book from the library.

Read full story
2 comments

Chaos over Speaker of the House Continues

January 3, 2023, is not only the beginning of a new year but also the beginning of a new Congress. The first order of business for the House is to elect a Speaker of the House. The House can't do anything until a speaker is elected. Committees can't be assigned, legislation cannot be voted on, and House members can't be sworn in because the Speaker of the House swears the new members of Congress in. The new members are only members elect until they are sworn in when they officially get the title of Representative.

Read full story
16 comments

Influx of Migrants Causes National Park to Close

While the focus has been on the El Paso sector of the border for migrant crossings, other areas of the United States are also dealing with an influx of migrants. Florida was one spot that dealt with a large group over the holiday weekend. A group of 300 Cuban and Haitian migrants arrived in boats and landed on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park, which forced the park services to close the national park for the first time in history so they could assist and process the migrants. National Park Services says the park will be closed for several days while they provide care and coordinate transportation for the migrants.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on Police

New Year's Eve in Times Square is an iconic part of the New Year's Eve celebration. Thousands of people from all over arrive to watch the big ball drop in Times Square and ring in the new year. It is a time of excitement and celebration, which turned into a frightening night when a suspect attacked New York City police officers.

Read full story
1 comments
Scarborough, ME

Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th Birthday

A very special lady is about to celebrate her 99th birthday in January, and you can help make her celebration that much more special by sending her a birthday card. The special lady is Leona Chasse, and she is a World War II United States Navy WAVE. Leona was born in 1924 and lives in Scarborough, Maine, at the Scarborough Veterans Home.

Read full story
7 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine New Year's Eve Edition

TGIF! I don't know about you but it sure felt to me like 2022 flew by. As we get ready to welcome a brand-new year, I wanted to take a second to thank all my readers for taking the time to read my articles and contributing your thoughts to the article topics.

Read full story

EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.

Read full story
40 comments
Maine State

Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan

Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.

Read full story
22 comments

Biden Administration Plan to end Homelessness

The Biden administration has released its plan on how it will prevent and end homelessness. The goal is to reduce homelessness by 25% by the year 2025. The plan is called All In and Biden says this plan will do more than any other federal plan has ever done to not only prevent homelessness but also combat the systemic racism which has created racial and ethnic disparities in homelessness.

Read full story
859 comments
Maine State

Things to do in Maine the Week of 12/26/22

The kids are on vacation this week, you have relatives over, and you are looking to get everyone out of the house and do something together that won't cost an arm and a leg. Good news, I've got you covered with some ideas. There are some events that charge an admission fee, and there are plenty of free events you can check out. It's also a good time to check out one of the holiday light displays if you haven't yet because this is the last week for most of them. I'm always happy to include your events, activities, fundraisers, and press releases in my weekly things to do. Email them to me at TheMaineWriter@outlook.com Have a great week!

Read full story
Maine State

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

Where to Find a Free Christmas Dinner in Maine

If you are in need of a hot meal on Christmas, here are some locations offering a free meal on Sunday, December 25, 2022. The Down East Table of Plenty Christmas Dinner is a free, non-religious dinner. All are welcome, and it is handicapped-accessible. Located off Route 1 on Weald Bethel Lane between Hammond Lumber and Dollar General. Take the driveway all the way back to the Weald Bethel building. This is a weekly free meal offered every Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy