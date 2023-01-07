Photo by Holly Mindrup on Unsplash

Veterans in Maine have some resources to turn to when in need of assistance that they might not be aware of. I wanted to take the time to focus on one such organization and will focus on other organizations in future articles.

The Maine Veterans Project was born after an ATV fundraising ride to fight against veteran suicide.

Every day in the United States, 22 veterans commit suicide. The Maine Veterans Project or MVP has a mission to change that by offering support to veterans along with recreational activities and events for veterans to get together with other veterans. MVP is a non-profit organization founded by Navy veteran Doc Goodwin.

Here are some of the good things Doc and the Maine Veterans Project have recently accomplished with help from some local businesses. The Maine Veterans Project recently received a donation of a 2010 Ford E-150 super duty van equipped with a wheelchair lift from the owner of U-Can Inc. on Hammond Street in Bangor. U-Can provides in-home support to physically and mentally challenged adults. Twin City Tire & Service on Brewer Street stepped in and took care of servicing the van. Mobility Works took care of servicing the lift on the van. The veteran to whom the van was being gifted didn't have a wheelchair ramp at home, so Maine Military Supply stepped in to help with the Hero of the Month Program. This was just one of the vehicles MVP has been able to provide a veteran thanks to donations.

The Maine Veterans Project also recently replaced all the windows in the home of a Maine veteran. The windows were donated by Mathews Brothers Company, with Ware-Butler Building Supply delivering them to the job site. MD Carpentry went to work and took care of replacing the windows.

Keeping Maine veterans warm during the cold winter months has been a big task with the high cost of heating oil, and MVP has been able to step up and deliver 3,185 gallons of heating oil to veterans in need thanks to donations from individuals and businesses, including 1,000 gallons donated by R.H. Foster.

These are just a few of the ways MVP has helped out veterans in the last few months. If you would like to find out how you can help or if you are interested in volunteering, you can visit their webpage, Maine Veterans Project.