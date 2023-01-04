The 2023 Banished Words List

Photo by Pixabay.com

It is a new year, and a great way to start the year off right is by avoiding certain overused words. Lake Superior State University is a public university in Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, and its annual list of banished words has been a tradition since 1976.

Since the list started in 1976, the college has received tens of thousands of words to be nominated for the annual list. The college says the purpose of the list is to protect and support excellence in language by encouraging people to avoid words that are redundant, cliché, nonsensical, or just plain irritating.

There are currently over 1,000 words on the banished list. Some of the past winners include "bromance," "COVID-19," and "viable alternative." Comedian George Carlin submitted his entry in 1994 for "baddaboom, baddabing."

Lake Superior State University has a submission form, and anyone can submit a word that they would like to see banished from use. If you would like to submit a word for nomination for the 2024 banished words list, click here. Nominations are received from all over the United States as well as from countries all over the world. There were over 1500 words submitted for 2023. Check and see if you are guilty of using any of the words on the 2023 list.

10) It is what it is

This winner made a comeback as it was already on the banished list from 2008.

9) Absolutely

Another winner that made a comeback, it was banished in 1996.

8) Irregardless

To quote Monica Gellar from Friends, "That's not even a word!"

7) Does that make sense?

This made the list for overuse and misuse. If you need to know whether something makes sense, why ask?

6) Amazing

Amazing is another banished word that has made a comeback. The word was originally banished in 2012 for overuse. The judges said not everything is amazing, and this word should be reserved for the very few things that are.

5) Moving forward

This one was banned for misuse, overuse, and uselessness.

4) Gaslighting

This word was banned for overuse and misuse. It is an incorrect, wide-ranging word used generally to refer to conflict or disagreement.

3) Quiet quitting

This one made the list for inaccuracy. While it's trendy to say the word, you aren't really quitting your job, but instead are just doing the bare minimum work required for your job.

2) Inflection point

This word made the list for overuse and misuse. This is a mathematical term that snuck into everyone's vocabulary.

1) GOAT

This word stands for greatest of all time, and it wins first place for overuse, misuse, and uselessness. This word has been applied to everyone and everything, resulting in widespread overuse.

Are you guilty of overusing any of these words? Do you agree with this list? What words would you like to see added to the list?