Parents Group to Challenge Books in Hermon

Photo by Susan Q Yin on Unsplash

The 2022-2023 school year in Maine has had several school districts with book challenges. The first challenge was in August. The school board of RSU 56 which serves the towns of Canton, Carthage, Dixfield, and Peru was the only school board to vote to remove the challenged book. The book was “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobe. The school board had a meeting and voted 7 in favor and 2 against removing the book from the library.

RSU 40 which serves students in the towns of Friendship, Union, Waldoboro, Warren, and Washington were the next district to have a book challenged. The book “Gender Queer” was challenged and requested to be removed from the school library. The school board met on October 2022 and voted in favor of keeping the book in the school library with a vote of 11 to 5.

MSAD 6 which serves the students in the towns of Buxton, Fyre Island, Hollis, Limington, and Standish had a request to remove two books. The books were “Gender Queer” and “It's Perfectly Normal”: Changing Bodies, Growing Up, Sex, and Sexual Health. The school board held a meeting on October 3, 2022, and voted in favor of keeping both books by a vote of 10 to 1.

RSU 73 serves the students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls and they had a challenge request by parents to remove two books from the school library. The two books were “Gender Queer” and “White Fragility.” The school board held a meeting in November 2022 and they voted in favor of keeping both books in the school library.

Hermon school district will now be next for a challenge. A group of parents will be at the school board meeting on January 9, 2023, with a list of 80 books found in the school libraries that contain sexually explicit material. Maine's schools have a policy that allows citizens to challenge instructional materials. There is a form and once the form is completed and material for example books, textbooks, etc. has been challenged, it goes through the steps. The process involves a committee that reviews the challenged material and makes a decision if the material should stay or be removed. Parents and citizens can then challenge the committee's decision, and the school board holds a meeting where the public is allowed to make comments on the challenge. The board then takes a vote on whether they will accept the committee's decision, or if they will instead approve removing the challenged items. This year, just one challenge has been overturned, and a book was removed from the school library.