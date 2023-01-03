Chaos over Speaker of the House Continues

Photo by Ajay Parthasarathy on Unsplash

January 3, 2023, is not only the beginning of a new year but also the beginning of a new Congress. The first order of business for the House is to elect a Speaker of the House. The House can't do anything until a speaker is elected. Committees can't be assigned, legislation cannot be voted on, and House members can't be sworn in because the Speaker of the House swears the new members of Congress in. The new members are only members elect until they are sworn in when they officially get the title of Representative.

Today was the vote for Speaker of the House, and Republicans nominated Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, and Democrats nominated Democrat Representative Hakeem Jeffries of New York. The first round of voting had 434 total votes cast. Representative McCarthy had 203 votes, and Representative Jeffries had all 212 Democrats vote for him.

Other Republican Representatives received 19 votes, with Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona receiving 10 votes from:

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado

Republican Rep. Josh Brecheen of Oklahoma

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina

Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana

Republican Rep. Michael Cloud of Texas

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyale of Georgia

Republican Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida

Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia

Republican Rep. Paul Gosnar of Arizona

Republican Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland

There were six Republican votes for Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and one vote each for Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, Rep. Jim Banks of Indiana, and Byron Donalds of Florida.

Unfortunately, the majority was not reached, and for the first time in at least 100 years, a second vote will need to be taken. For the second vote, Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy again, and Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz nominated Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, while Democrats again nominated New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Interestingly, two of the incoming Representatives that McCarthy helped get elected, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida and Eli Crane of Arizona, voted against McCarthy for speaker.

The second vote was taken, and the math was again not there for a majority with what will be forced to a third vote for Speaker of the House. The vote tally was 212 for Jeffries, 203 for McCarthy, and 19 other votes. The magic number needed is 218 and Jeffries is pretty close. While we are witnessing history, this could go on for days, with vote after vote.

Reader discussion:

What do you think of the House vote? Who should be the Speaker of the House?