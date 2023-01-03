Influx of Migrants Causes National Park to Close

Photo by Christopher Osten on Unsplash

While the focus has been on the El Paso sector of the border for migrant crossings, other areas of the United States are also dealing with an influx of migrants. Florida was one spot that dealt with a large group over the holiday weekend. A group of 300 Cuban and Haitian migrants arrived in boats and landed on the islands of Dry Tortugas National Park, which forced the park services to close the national park for the first time in history so they could assist and process the migrants. National Park Services says the park will be closed for several days while they provide care and coordinate transportation for the migrants.

Dry Tortugas is uninhabited, and the only way in is by boat or seaplane, which makes it logistically more challenging for Border Patrol to process the migrants. The migrants need to first be assessed before they can be transported off the island. Dry Tortugas National Park is seven small islands 70 miles west of Key West. The islands also have no food or water, national park services are needed to provide food and water for the migrants.

Another group also landed by boat in other parts of the Keys over the weekend. Monday also saw another small group land in the Middle Keys. “Refugee arrivals require a lot of resources from the Sheriff’s Office as we help our federal law enforcement partners ensure the migrants are in good health and safe,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. “Residents may see an increased amount of law enforcement and emergency responders throughout the county as we continue to respond to these landings.” If residents see an arrival occurring, they should notify the sheriff’s office and provide a location.