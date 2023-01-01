New York City, NY

Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on Police

New Year's Eve in Times Square is an iconic part of the New Year's Eve celebration. Thousands of people from all over arrive to watch the big ball drop in Times Square and ring in the new year. It is a time of excitement and celebration, which turned into a frightening night when a suspect attacked New York City police officers.

According to the New York Police Department press conference, the attack took place outside the screening area at West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue. There were screening areas set up around Times Square, and this allowed New York City police to screen people before they are allowed in Times Square for the celebration. According to New York City Police Commissioner Keechan Sewell, the suspect approached the officers outside the screening area and attempted to strike the officer over the head with a large knife without provocation. The suspect then hit two other officers with the weapon when one officer fired at the suspect, striking him in the shoulder.

One of the officers had just graduated from the police academy on December 30, 2022, and New Year's Eve was the officer's first night on the job. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital with a skull fracture. The second officer attacked has been an officer with the NYPD for eight years, suffered a bad cut, and is also in stable condition at the hospital. The injuries of the third officer attacked are unknown, and the officer is also in stable condition at the hospital. The suspect was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. Commissioner Sewell is asking that anyone who witnessed anything from the incident please call the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.

Mike Driscoll of the New York FBI field office said there is no ongoing threat, and the FBI is working with the NYPD to determine the nature of this attack.

According to a report, the suspect is from Wells, Maine.

I'm a Mainer in Piscataquis County that enjoys writing about current news events along with news from my state of Maine. Email me anytime @ TheMaineWriter @outlook.com with any news you feel should be looked into, news going on in your town/city etc. I would especially like to hear more about veterans' events and stories in your communities so I can tell more stories about issues veterans are facing. I always provide no spin, facts only journalism-- guaranteed.

