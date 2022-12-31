Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th Birthday

Photo by Nahima Aparicio on Unsplash

A very special lady is about to celebrate her 99th birthday in January, and you can help make her celebration that much more special by sending her a birthday card. The special lady is Leona Chasse, and she is a World War II United States Navy WAVE. Leona was born in 1924 and lives in Scarborough, Maine, at the Scarborough Veterans Home.

What exactly is a Navy WAVE?

WAVE stands for "Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service," military unit. This military unit was established on July 30, 1942, when President Roosevelt signed the Navy Women's Reserve Act into law, creating WAVES. Leona became a WAVE in the Navy on January 5, 1944.

Leona was one of the 10,000 Navy WAVES secretly recruited as a "Code Girl" to serve as a code breaker working in secrecy to break German and Japanese codes during World War II. The Code Girls were a critical part of the war, breaking numerous codes that were of great importance to the Allied Forces and helping to win the war. The Code Girls used a big mechanical device called a bombe to crack the encrypted messages that the German and Japanese armed forces sent during World War II. The bombe sped things up, cracking the messages faster than doing it by hand.

The Code Girls were secretly recruited by the U.S. Army and Navy. Details of what the Code Girls did had been kept secret for almost 70 years until the book Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II was published in 2017 by Liza Mundy.

Fellow Navy veteran, Maine Ambassador for the Women in Military Service for America Memorial, and Honor Flight of Maine board member Joy Asuncion is a friend of Leona's, and she has put out the request asking that we please mail cards to Leona for her upcoming birthday. Let's fill Leona's mailbox with birthday wishes.

Please send your cards to:

Leona Chasse

Scarborough Veterans Home

290 US-1 Scarborough, Maine 04074