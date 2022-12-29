EPA has Finalized New Clean Air Standards for Heavy Duty Trucks

Photo by Pixabay

Last week, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan signed new regulations that will update clean air standards for heavy-duty trucks. Regan says the new regulations will protect historically overburdened communities of color and low-income communities, which tend to be disproportionately affected by trucking emissions because truck freight routes are often located near these vulnerable populations.

The new clean air standards are the first update in over twenty years for heavy-duty trucks. The new standards are set to begin in 2027.

The new regulations are part of the Clean Truck Plan, which will move America's heavy-duty truck fleet towards using electric and low-carbon technology. The Environmental Protection Agency says this is a step towards a zero-emission future for heavy-duty trucks. The new regulations will also be big steps toward increasing air quality by lowering smog and soot-forming emissions from buses, commercial delivery trucks, and many other types of trucks.

The Environmental Protection Agency says they worked with impacted communities, tribal, state, and local governments, environmental organizations, environmental justice organizations, labor groups, and others to develop the standards of the Clean Truck Plan.

This will be the first of three actions that will be taken with the Clean Truck Plan. The new regulations will also include greenhouse gas standards, which will begin in 2027. These standards will apply to heavy-duty vehicles along with multipollutant standards for light and medium-duty vehicles starting in 2027.

The trucking industry is concerned that these new standards will not only raise prices but could also drive the smaller truck owners out of the industry. Truckload Carriers Association President Jim Ward says, “The Truckload Carriers Association, alongside numerous trucking groups, have cautioned the Environmental Protection Agency against enacting this rule because it outpaces available technology and would worsen an already-tight equipment market.”