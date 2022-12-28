Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan

Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.
Statewide:
- $3 million in funding for renovations and upgrades at Maine Veterans' Homes.
- $700,000 in funding for The Sportsman's Alliance of Maine to support needed research and planning in the state of Maine related to expanded hatchery production of salmonid fish in Maine.
Androscoggin County funding:
- Auburn will receive $3,000,000 in funding to construct a new police activities league community center at 24 Chestnut Street. This funding will provide a new and larger building that will support an early childhood education and childcare program, a health center, a teen center, a gym, and a commercial kitchen and food pantry.
- $979,000 in funding for the Lewiston Canal and Riverwalk Trail. The funding for this project will expand the trail and assist with the redevelopment of the 650,000-square-foot former Continental Mill.
- $4,000,000 in funding for the town of Lewiston Housing Authority is to be used towards the construction of a facility to co-locate senior housing, childcare, healthcare, and social services in partnership with St. Mary's Hospital.
Aroostook County funding:
- $2.5 million for the construction of a new police station in Caribou. The current Caribou police station is more than 80 years old, and the building is unsuited for renovation. The new police station will include the only jail-holding facility in Aroostook County.
- $4,459,000 in funding for the town of Caribou to restore Caribou Pond. The pond will be excavated, vegetation removed, the dam rebuilt, and a fish passage built. After the dam is rebuilt, the environment will be suitable to increase the wild brook trout population and that of other fish. This project will also help increase habitat for waterfowl.
- $862,000 in funding for the Aroostook Agency on Aging. This funding will support the Aroostook Access Points for the Aging Project. The project will add or enhance point infrastructures, locations, and technologies that will provide localized connections to services, consultation, meeting space, recreation, and enrichment for the county's older population. This project will work to develop access points in 15-20 Aroostook County communities.
- $14,400,000 in funding for the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) to rehabilitate Route 11 from the town of Ashland to Eagle Lake. This stretch of road is currently rated poor to very poor.
- $150,000 in funding to the town of Mapleton to repair and upgrade sidewalks on Maine Street.
- $10,400,000 in funding to the Maine DOT to reconstruct 4.7 miles of US Route 1 in the town of Van Buren, connecting the Van Buren service center with the Madawaska service center.
Cumberland County funding:
- $443,000 in funding for Day One in Windham to renovate a substance use facility for adolescent girls in Maine. This funding allows Day One to renovate the existing facility and provide the facility with the capacity to treat up to six adolescent girls at a time, with the average length of stay being three months.
- $833,000 in funding for Oasis Free Clinics in the town of Brunswick. The funding will be used to expand and renovate the free medical and dental clinic. The renovation will add 2,000 square feet of space, which will provide more space for more staff, volunteers, and Mainers seeking the clinic's services.
Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford Counties:
- $1.5 million in funding for the construction of a state-of-the-art facility that will house a new Meals on Wheels kitchen. This kitchen will serve seniors in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. The kitchen will be able to cook and package meals to be delivered out the door to the volunteer drivers. This facility will also have an education center that will offer support groups, classes that support healthy aging, and other areas of interest for older adults. The new structure will also serve as a gathering and social dining area.
Hancock County funding:
- $100,000 in funding for the Mt. Desert Housing Authority will be used for fire safety upgrades for an 18-unit building in Northwest Harbor for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents.
- $368,000 in funding for the Southwest Harbor Housing Authority will be used for fire safety upgrades for a 32-unit building in Southwest Harbor for low-income, elderly, and disabled residents.
- $350,000 in funding for Acadia National Park to create a year-round hazardous waste disposal collection site for Acadia National Park and the surrounding communities. This waste disposal site will allow residents to properly and safely dispose of hazardous waste immediately instead of having to store it on their properties for up to a year with the current yearly collection.
Kennebec County funding:
- $1,200,000 in funding for the town of Augusta to expand the Augusta Teen and Community Center. The funding will renovate a bigger, better-situated, and more functional facility in downtown Augusta. The renovations will allow for more than doubling the current capacity and serving 500 teens in the first year of operation.
- $2,000,000 in funding for Maine General in Augusta to purchase a new da Vinci XI robotic-assisted surgical system.
Knox County funding:
- $125,000 in funding to the town of Rockland to repair and restore the Rockland Breakwater Lighthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Lincoln County funding:
- $570,000 in funding to the town of Alna to replace a 70-year-old bridge that Maine DOT has identified as a high-priority repair.
Oxford County funding:
- $850,000 in funding for the town of Norway to use to renovate and expand the town's office building.
- $100,000 in funding for Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills. This funding will be used to support the construction of a multipurpose accessory building that will serve the 14 towns in western Maine. This new building will create a space to provide low-cost veterinary services to low-income and elderly pet owners and make it safer for animal control to deliver stray dogs, and also make it safer to house aggressive and quarantined dogs.
Penobscot County funding:
- $3.9 million in funding for the town of Patten to build a new library. The new library will replace the current library, which was built in 1928. The new library will provide more computer workshops for all age groups and offer outdoor equipment like mountain bikes, skis, snowshoes, etc. to residents as well as tourists.
- $1,500,000 in funding for the Old Town YMCA to make energy efficiency upgrades, improve accessibility to meet the Americans with Disabilities Act, and replace old lockers and equipment.
- $2,000,000 in funding for the Bangor Housing Authority, which will be used to convert an administrative building to provide training and services for Bangor Housing Authority residents.
Piscataquis County funding:
- $16,000,000 in funding for Maine DOT for road work in the town of Greenville. This funding will be used to rehabilitate Route 15 from the towns of Abbot to Greenville. The current roadway is rated poor to very poor.
- $750,000 in funding for the town of Brownville. This funding will be used to reconstruct and secure a restraining wall that supports sidewalk access and a railroad bridge overpass abutment. This is the only access to the residential village in Brownville Junction.
- $1,000,000 in funding for the town of Dover Foxcroft is to be used for improvements to the town's wastewater treatment system.
- $1,561,000 in funding for the town of Greenville will be used to build a new facility for early childcare programs, after-school programs, and a community center.
Somerset County funding:
- $1,500,000 in funding for the town of Anson will be used to replace the fire station, which is structurally unsound.
- $750,000 in funding for the town of Jackman will be used for building a municipal facility that will house a para-medicine vehicle and ambulances for regional emergency services.
Waldo County funding:
- $165,000 in funding for the Waldo County 911 Dispatch Center to upgrade the 911 dispatch consoles and electronic equipment in the dispatch center.
- $150,000 in funding for Brooks ambulance in Brooks to purchase an EMS transfer van.
Washington County funding:
- $670,000 in funding for Downeast Institute Marine Research in Beals. This funding will be used to support hatchery activities and shellfish research.
- $567,000 in funding for the Atlantic Salmon Federation in Danforth to restore native fish passage to 137 miles of the stream along with nearly 9,000 acres of lake habitat for alewives.
- $2,997,000 in funding for the University of Maine in Washington County to provide training and technical assistance to small wild blueberry growers and support research and new technologies for sustainability and efficiency at UMaine's Blueberry Hill Farm in Jonesboro.
York County funding:
- $7,800,000 in funding for Maine DOT to use in the town of Biddeford to make improvements to Elm Street. This location is a high crash location, and improvements will be made to the intersections and pedestrian and bike lanes.
- $1,968,000 in funding will go to the construction of York County’s Substance Abuse Recovery Center. The center will serve 29 cities and towns and will be able to house up to 60 beds for mental health and substance abuse patients.
- $3,500,000 in funding for the University of New England in Biddeford. This funding will be used to construct a four-season research deployment facility that will expand learning and research opportunities in the marine ecosphere.
